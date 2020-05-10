Geek Daily Deals May 10 2020: Squishy Toy Coloring Activity for $8

Let your kids decorate their toys with their own imaginations with this squishy toy coloring activity set, just $8 today!
Tara Toys Sweetimals Squishy Activity:
- Color 3 squishy characters
- Create your own designs & squish!
- Set includes 3 Squishiest to color, markers, & stickers
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.