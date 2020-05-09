GeekDad Daily Deal: Portable Rechargeable UV-C Sterilizer Wand

Get rid of potential health threats with today’s Daily Deal, the Portable Rechargeable UV-C Sterilizer Wand. Using UV-C light, this handy device kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria in only seconds. It comes with a child lock feature, a 2,000mAh rechargeable battery, and it turns off on its own after 180 seconds to save battery life. The LEDs will also last for over a thousand hours, so you don’t have to worry about running out and getting replacement bulbs any time soon. We have deals for up to four wands; the more you buy, the more you save. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

