GeekDad Daily Deal: Portable Rechargeable UV-C Sterilizer Wand

Get rid of potential health threats with today’s Daily Deal, the Portable Rechargeable UV-C Sterilizer Wand. Using UV-C light, this handy device kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria in only seconds. It comes with a child lock feature, a 2,000mAh rechargeable battery, and it turns off on its own after 180 seconds to save battery life. The LEDs will also last for over a thousand hours, so you don’t have to worry about running out and getting replacement bulbs any time soon. We have deals for up to four wands; the more you buy, the more you save. Check out more details by clicking the link above.
Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.