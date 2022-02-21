GeekDad Daily Deal: Accointing Crypto Tax Software

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

As if the ups and downs of crypto trading aren’t enough, at the end of the year you must account for all those gains and losses on your taxes. Enter Accointing Crypto Tax Software. This software allows you to easily connect with over 400 crypto services and wallets to integrate all those trades together. Once done you simply generate your IRS Form 8949 for your Schedule D, create a TurboTax file, or make a form for your CPA/tax preparer. And just like that you’re done; at least with that part. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Daily Deals 092916

Save Big on a Super-Automatic Espresso Maker, Build Some LEGO Architecture – Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: EvaChill or EvaSmart Personal Air Conditioner

Darren Blankenship
Daily Deals 051317

Self-Closing Safety Outlets 3-Pack for $10; Get a Military-Grade Rugged 1TB Drive for $60 – Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead