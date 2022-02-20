‘Hellboy: The Bones of Giants’ #4 — A Satisfying Conclusion

Hellboy: The Bones of Giants #4 | Writer: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden | Artist: Matt Smith | Letterer: Clem Robins | Colorist: Chris O’Halloran | Cover Artist: Matt Smith

In the last issue, we set off to find the Frost Giant King, almost resurrected, who was last seen going towards the dark north.

Somehow, the trail of the giant is filled with bodies—each human life he consumes enabling him to link the realms and bring forth more giants, almost always made of bones and rotten flesh, to a kind of hesitant life.

When Hellboy, tied still to the soul of Thor and the Mjolnir, finally reaches him, he is not alone. The Nivadellim are with him and are ready to face the giants once again. The city or dwelling they reach seems awfully familiar, and that is because it is Utgard, the citadel of giants, creeping itself bit by bit into Midgard, our realm.

Of course, now the final confrontation must begin, and since they are bones of giants strapped into flesh—mere ghosts—it makes sense that it is Hellboy who will face them since he is the master monster fighter, the one who can face apparitions from every culture and dispatch them swiftly into their own worlds, be it with a hammer or without one.

The depictions of giants are great. They’re lovingly drawn monsters that speak directly to our idea of giants and terror, with Viking boots and vacant gazes. It is a pleasure to watch this fight.

This is the time when a possessed Hellboy once defeated the frost giants, with the help of the almighty Thor, the dwarves, and the B.P.R.D. This is a time of legend.

And when it is over, maybe they will deserve to face monsters in a warmer zone of our haunted planet…

Hellboy: The Bones of Giants #4 is available on February 16, 2022.

Genre: Fantasy, Horror

Publication Date: February 16, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00873 9 00411

Featured image by Math Smith, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

