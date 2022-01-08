‘Hellboy: The Bones of Giants’ # 3 -– The Merging of the Nine Realms

Hellboy: The Bones of Giants #3 | Writer: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden | Artist: Matt Smith | Letterer: Clem Robins | Colorist: Chris O’Halloran | Cover Artist: Matt Smith

In the last issue, we found a Swedish professor, Dr. Aickman, knowingly drinking from the tankard of Thrym in order to bring him back from the dead. In this endeavor, he succeeded. However, he did not survive the rise of the frost giant, and his daughter, Pernilla, is completely and utterly affected by this because the myths are real… and her father is dead.

Hellboy, still strapped onto Mjolnir, seems to have a deeper connection with the mind and soul of the departed Thor with each passing day, a possession that will undoubtedly leave scars on his mind—that is, if he survives it.

Earth seems to have been immersed in a certain conjunction of the spheres. Parts of the nine realms are merging into one another.

The Frost King, still weak and weary, has decided to disappear and go north, trapping and absorbing the life force of defenseless humans in his path.

The Nivadellim are decisively on Hellboy’s side and are fighting, sometimes to the death, with the monsters and creatures from other realms that have seeped into this reality.

And now, after many days of pursuing him, the B.P.R.D. and the dwarves are finally ready to face Thrym. This will not happen in a human village. It seems that the landscape has changed and that Hellboy and the dwarfs must face the giant Frost King inside the very citadel of the giants, Utgard.

Hellboy: The Bones of Giants #3 is available on January 5, 2022.

