Geek Daily Deals January 12, 2019: OBD2 Car Computer Code Scanner for Just $22 Today!

Diagnose the check engine light yourself before going to the mechanic with this OBD2 code for just $22 today!
Autel MS309 Universal OBD2 Scanner Engine Fault Reader, Read Clear Codes, View Freeze Frame Data, I/M Readiness Smog Check CAN Diagnostic Scan Tool
- TURN OFF CHECK ENGINE LIGHT: Autel MS309 OBDII scanner is an easy-to-use plug-n-play check engine code reader that read and clear codes. This little code scanner retrieves generic (P0, P2, P3, and U0), manufacturer specific (P1, P3, and U1) codes, and pending codes and displays DTC definitions on the TFT color screen. It can check engine related fault codes, easily find out what caused the check engine light comes on, turn off MIL light(Malfunction Indicator Light).
- FREEZE FRAME DATA FOR ACCURATE DIAGNOSIS: This MS309 check engine code reader comes with viewing freeze frame function that enables you to retrieve data recorded in the ECU of the condition under which the fault occurs to figure out why the check engine light is on and cut down test drive cycle verification time. It includes important engine parameters such as RPM, vehicle speed, mass airflow, engine load, fuel pressure, short/long term fuel trim, engine coolant temperature and etc.
- READINESS STATUS TO PASS SMOG CHECK: The Autel MS309 car diagnostic scanner tool comes with I/M Readiness function to check the operations of the Emission System on OBD2 compliant vehicles. It includes vehicle-specific number of monitors like misfire monitor, fuel system monitor, comprehensive components monitor, O2 sensors, EVAP system and etc, making this OBD2 scan tool an excellent scan tool to help get your vehicle ready to pass the annual smog check.
- UNMATCHED COMPATIBILITY: Autel MS309 compact pocket code reader supports all OBD2 protocols: KWP2000, ISO2000, ISO9141, J1850 VPW, J1850 PWM and CAN. This OBD2 code scanner is compatible with all OBDII-Compliant vehicles, passenger cars or light trucks, post 1996 in US, post 2000 for EU-based and Asian cars.
- RETRIEVE VEHICLE INFO: The Autel MS309 automotive OBD2 scanner enables retrieval of the Vehicle Identification No. (VIN), Calibration ID(s), Calibration Verification Nos. (CVNs). This function is most useful to check whether the ECU matches your car when you are buying a used car. The MS309 auto car scanner comes with LIFETIME FREE software updates and is backed by 45 Day Money Back and 12 Months US Seller . Purchase now and go fix something!
