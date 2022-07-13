The British Paranormal Society #3 – The Gray Man

British Paranormal Society: Time Out of Mind # 3. Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson Artist: Andrea Mutti Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Lee Loughridge Cover Artist: Sebastián Fiumara

This version of a young Simon Bruttenholm makes him look kind of hesitant. Especially when you get to see her British Paranormal Society member, Miss Honora Grant. For she can land a punch and take action faster than he can blink.

They have finally found their missing assistant in the British countryside, and Honora is right about the Noxton church and its strange habits, they are all parts of the same problem: human sacrifice.

It is very difficult to approach a conclusion without spoiling this a bit.

So, to avoid spoilers and await the final conclusion, let me digress a bit and talk to you about Terry Pratchett and a little unknown jewel called: Johnny and the Bomb.

In it, a young boy must, with the aid of his friends, change the outcome of the Second World War in his small town. He does so by traveling through time. Of course, time is what it is and the karate abilities of his female friend, or the race of his other best friend (British and Black) are very questioned by the old residents of a bygone era.

I feel that we are trying to scrub the face of history and convention with our stories of female heroines. For better or for worse, our sensibilities have changed, and we no longer hesitate when women such as Honora Grant kick some butt inside a comic meant to represent women in 1900. I wonder if this ongoing trend will change anything for us in the present day?

‘The British Paranormal Society #3’ is on sale since July 13, 2022.

Publication Date: July 13, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00937 8 00311

Genre: Action/Adventure, Crime, Horror

Featured image by Andrea Mutti, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



