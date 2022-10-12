Scoobtober 2022: Who Has The Scooby Snacks??

It’s October and you know what that means…Scooby-Doo marathon!! Okay, so it also means candy and treats, but where there are snacks, there’s Scooby. All October, Cartoon Network and HBO Max will celebrate “Scoobtober” with a hauntingly cool lineup featuring your favorite snack lover, Scooby, and the rest of the gang, including this week’s debut of Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! on Friday, Oct. 14 (7:00 p.m.).

Other programming this month includes:

Star-studded animated series Scooby-Doo! And Guess Who?! Featuring team-ups with celebrity guests Cher, Sean Astin, Jessica Biel, Terry Bradshaw, Lucy Liu, Jason Sudeikis, Run DMC, and more airing Tuesdays – Thursdays (7:00 p.m.) beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4.

More Scooby snacks in the form of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment library movies will be served at 7 PM every Monday and Friday and 10 A.M on Saturday mornings throughout the month, including the newly released Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (streaming October 9th) and Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! (streaming October 14th).

In addition to the latest HBO Max offerings, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Warner Bros. Games are celebrating Scoobtober with all-new merchandise, including:

MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighter video game, will have a dedicated Twitch Stream of official Scooby-Doo content, including both full-length episodes from the Scooby-Doo TV series and full-length films. This special event will run Oct. 28-30; players who watch the stream can earn various rewards based on the amount of viewing time.

The official Scooby-Doo Scoobtober Collection featuring all-new products, including glow-in-the-dark accessories from Loungefly, pet collars and leashes from Buckle Down, and Scooby-Doo apparel and homeware with designs exclusive to WB Shop. You are sure to feel like a member of the Mystery Gang with all the gear (prices vary).

You can shop the Scooby-Doo x Courage fashion collection of t-shirts, joggers, and hoodies at FYE retail stores and online at FYE.com ($16 – $42).

Hot Topic’s Scooby-Doo! Collection features some cosplay-inspired pieces as well as some Hex Girls tees.

Families can dress up and trick or treat in a wide assortment of Scooby-Doo and The Mystery Inc. gang costumes from Rubies for kids, adults, and pets are available from Amazon and other retailers.

For our Indianapolis locals, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis host the interactive experience Scooby-Doo!™ Mansion Mayhem! A jewel-thieving ghost has dodged the police and was last seen in this spooky mansion. Can you meddling kids (and grown-ups, too!) help the gang solve the mystery in this immersive exhibit? For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis website.

No matter how you celebrate Scoobtober, we hope you have a fun and safe one and don’t forget the Scooby snacks!

Disclaimer: GeekDad received a sample of the Buckle Down collection to include in this write up.

