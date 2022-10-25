Review – Batman: Fortress #6: Into the Depths

Batman: Fortress #6 – Gary Whitta, Writer; Darick Robertson, Artist; Diego Rodriguez, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The first five issues of this comic were largely about putting the team together, but now the heist begins—and it’s one of the best set pieces I’ve seen in a comic in a while. Batman, President Lex Luthor, Emiko Queen, Jackson Hyde, and an acerbic Squirrel Green Latnern named Day’l are the only chance to break into the Fortress of Solitude and get what they need to potentially take Earth back from the mysterious alien invaders who have shut down the planet. If this seems like a motley crew… it is. Emiko’s scared of heights, Luthor may be plotting to betray them at the first opportunity, and Day’l takes every opportunity to inflame the situation for giggles. And the only thing standing between them and victory is the most advanced Kryptonian defense system anyone’s ever seen. In some ways, this feels like a video game level where each challenge gets more and more intense.

Darick Robertson has always been this book’s secret weapon, creating a gritty realist look that ups the intensity of what could otherwise be a standard alien invasion plotline. That’s never clearer than in this issue, as the claustrophobia of the mission settles in and the characters are neutralized one by one. Jackson winds up in a terrifying trap, Luthor’s suit gets fried, and Day’l sees his ring run out of charge. That leaves only the two non-powered members of the team, as Emiko’s anxieties start taking over and we’re reminded that she’s probably not more than fifteen years old. Some of the interactions here are great, as we head towards a stomach-dropping final page that works as the perfect cliffhanger. This is very different from the previous issues, easily the most tense installment yet, and with only two issues left it’ll be very interesting to see where the story goes next.

