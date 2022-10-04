DC This Week Roundup – Unlikely Allies

Sword of Azrael #3 – Dan Watters, Write; Nikola Cizmesija, Artist; Marissa Louise, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: The third issue of Dan Watters’ deep dive into the world of Azrael takes the series in a much more horror-driven direction. As Brielle finds herself in the custody of the Knights Templar, she’s tempted by a procedure that will turn her into some sort of “living angel”—a surgical procedure that will leave her with nothing but the warrior. At the same time, Jean-Paul comes out of his journey of the soul to find himself in a small town where the locals are mourning a missing boy—and are highly hostile to any outsiders. He goes searching for answers and finds himself exploring a volcano that plays host to a secret lair—and one of the most disturbing secrets ever created by the Order of St. Dumas. It starts slow and moody, and by the end explodes into action and horror. It’s been a long time since Azrael had a solo series, and this one seems to be paying tribute to the original version’s dark roots.

Multiversity: Teen Justice #5 – Danny Lore, Ivan Cohen, Writers; Luciano Vecchio, Artist; Enrica Eren Angiolini, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: The penultimate issue of this multiversal adventure pits the team against the Church of Blood—now revealed as a cult of evil Green Lanterns led by Sinestra. Overall this plot is fun, although it’s hard to take it seriously when one of the main villains is an evil squirrel. The plot is decent, but the reason this comic is strong is because of how much attention it pays to its characters. The reunion of Troy and Raven this issue packs some real emotion, with the two being separated by the cult since the second issue. However, this issue really belongs to Kid Quick, the breakout character of the series, as we get a better look at their past and legacy as they try to figure out what they want their identity to be going forward. We know the character’s potential future as the Flash of the future Justice League, and this issue takes them a good step on that path whether the future gets here or not.

Batman: Knightwatch #2 – J. Torres, Writer; Marcelo D’Chiara, Artist; Carrie Strachan, Colorist

Ray – 6/10

Ray: The first issue of this comic set up an expanded Bat-family where Batman used the power of social media to crowd-source crime solving and get tips from the citizens. This second issue shows that system in action, with two cases involving Joker and Penguin. Penguin has decided to turn over a new leaf, solving crimes as a way to get pardoned for his past crimes. Goons conveniently rob people around him, and he stops them. Meanwhile, Joker is organizing flash mobs of clowns to distract from a break-in plan. Both cases are very easy to crack, especially Penguin’s, and the dialogue feels like it’s very kid-friendly—almost like it’s a cartoon tie-in or toy commercial for a line that doesn’t really exist. It’s not overtly bad, but the tone is so different from the Bats we know that it doesn’t quite work.

