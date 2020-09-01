Review – DCeased: Dead Planet #3: Horror in the Bunker

DCeased: Dead Planet #3 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Trevor Hairsine, Penciller; Gigi Baldassini, Inker; Rain Beredo, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: These issues aren’t double-sized like the Unkillables ones were, but they often feel like it—because Tom Taylor packs a LOT of story into each issue of this DCeased mini, a major step up from the first series. When we last left off, Shadowpact had come under attack by an infected Plastic Man who had become an eldritch horror. They win the day, but the only survivors are Constantine, Zatanna, Swamp Thing, and Detective Chimp. That leaves them alone to face another threat—a secret bunker populated by the likes of Penguin, Max Lord, Simon Stagg, and Jason Blood. Rich, intelligent, and usually amoral men who created their own haven as the world went to hell. With no resource they wouldn’t exploit to make themselves safe and comfortable, they’re quickly ready to go to war with the heroes once their secret is exposed—and their secret weapon is apparently going to cost a lot of lives down the line, if the narration is to be believed.

The rest of the issue is a little brighter, as Jon Kent—not infected, just on death’s door from a stab wound—wakes up and forms a bond with Mary Marvel. There was also a really nice segment between Damian and Jim Gordon, as Taylor proves he’s able to find the humanity and kindness even in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. But the cure is still out there and no one really knows what it entails—even Cyborg, whose programming alerted him to it in the first place. That sends Constantine on a secret mission that calls back to the one-shot where he made his debut in this universe, as we learn that not everything in that story was what it appeared. The presence of this surprising new character opens a new avenue for the heroes to save the world, and also promises a follow-up on one of the most devastating moments in the series. Every issue is a new gut punch in the world of DCeased, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



