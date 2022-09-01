Geek Links: ‘Vampire Hunter D’ Omnibus Edition Vol. 2

Geek Links are cool stories that we’ve found elsewhere on the internet that we think our readers will love too.

Today, Vampire Hunter’s second Omnibus edition is coming to the stores, courtesy of Dark Horse.

Think The Witcher, but with vampires known and the Nobility, a Japanese flair, and the moving illustrations of the talented Yoshitaka Amano.

There are cyborgs, dragons, and devilish creatures, the setting is a mixture of apocalyptic and ethereal. The first three novels were collected by Darkhorse last year: Vampire Hunter D, Raiser of Gales, and Demon Deathchase. The upcoming volume collects novels four to six.



