Review – Earth-Prime: Hero’s Twilight #6 – Last Acts

Earth-Prime: Hero’s Twilight #6 – Jeff Hersh/Thomas Pound, Writers; Will Robson, Pablo M. Collar, Artists; Alex Sinclair, John Kalisz, Colorists

Ray – 7/10

Ray: After five issues of build-up to the big crossover event, we’re finally here for one final issue—and surprisingly, this last issue really only feels like a sequel to the previous issue. Characters like Batwoman, the Legends of Tomorrow, and Superman only really appear in cameos. Stargirl doesn’t appear at all. The Flash kids, Nora and Bart, once again take the lead role as Magog arrives and sets out to destroy the heroic community by turning the public against them. When he starts possessing people and creating mobs to oppose the heroes, they’re quickly overwhelmed—and have to call in an all-star cast of some of the greatest CW-verse heroes who may have been long retired from live action.

It’s great to see Supergirl again in particularly, as well as the new Green Arrow (who would have been a major player if her spin-off had been picked up). But unfortunately, this issue is sort of undone by characterization. Bart once again seems way too childish for a character in his early 20s—several times referring to Magog as “Poopy Ram-Head.” Magog as well seems somewhat like a stock villain, going on extended monologues about how he wants revenge on the heroes for… property damage at his workplace. The cameos are great, and some characters like Superman get fairly profound moments. The cliffhanger is strong, but seems unlikely to ever be followed up on, which leaves us in a weird place as it wraps.

But there is one more backup to go, and once again it’s odd that this seems to be entirely about The Flash rather than the franchise as a whole. It focuses on Cisco Ramon, who has left STAR Labs to become a director at ARGUS. Now he’s in charge of training young metahumans including Legion transplant Phantom Girl, and puts together a training gauntlet that involves giant robots. But when an Iron Heights breakout happens and his team has to spring into action, there are some clever action scenes. However, this all seems like an elaborate teaser for the next season of The Flash—which makes it feel like we never got a complete story at all.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

