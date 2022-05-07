GeekDad Review: Andover Audio Model One Turntable Music System

Vinyl continues to grow in popularity, but one thing that is different now compared to the time when records were last the leading format for buying physical music is the audio system they connect to. In the 1970s and 1980s, component stereo systems were popular and they usually featured an amp or receiver with a PHONO input. That’s not so common anymore. Many people are looking for all-in-one solutions that also have the advantage of taking up less space. That’s where the Model One Turntable Music System from Andover Audio comes in.

I’ve previously reviewed the Spin system from Andover Audio. This clever, modular system used components—but stacking components—including a base with integrated speakers. Start with the SpinBase, add a SpinDeck turntable and even an optional subwoofer, and you get high-quality audio with the same footprint as a turntable on its own.

If you want a true all-in-one approach, with the turntable physically integrated into a cabinet with speakers, the Kingston 7-in-1 system from Electrohome (reviewed here) gets it done with vintage flair and minimal cost.

Andover Audio has an entry in the all-in-one market as well, but this is a decidedly upscale option. The Model One takes the expertise used in the SpinBase, including the company’s proprietary IsoGroove technology. It makes use of the highest quality components and furniture-grade walnut to offer an all-in-one turntable music system that absolutely wows.

The turntable portion of the Model One is based on the Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Espirit SB. This is an audiophile turntable that’s equipped with features such as a carbon-fiber tonearm and an acrylic platter. It’s been upgraded with an Ortofon 2M Silver cartridge (the original was equipped with an Ortofon OM Red). Beneath sits an advanced audio system. There are four 3.5-inch aluminum diaphragm woofers and a pair of air motion transformer tweeters. Together they offer a frequency range of 55Hz to 30kHz. They’re driven by a 150W bio-amplified Class D amplifier. A full range of inputs and outputs are supported, including RCA and 3.5mm AUX inputs, optical input, both RCA and subwoofer output, and Bluetooth. On the front is a modern display with a single push-dial for control. An RF remote is also included, so you can control the system from a distance.

All of this is enclosed in a walnut hardwood cabinet with black mesh on three sides.

The Model One’s integrated 2-speed, belt-drive Pro-Ject turntable will ensure your record collection sounds amazing while being gentle with your vinyl so it lasts. The speaker array—which offers a range of modes including Panoramic—does an amazing job of replicating the sound of traditional stereo speakers despite being encased in a cabinet that takes up little more shelf or desk space than a turntable. You also have full control over bass and treble. Thanks to the company’s IsoGroove technology, you can crank up the volume on the Model One (and with 150W on tap it can put out the sound) without the turntable skipping a beat or suffering from resonance that would impact the sound.

It’s the best-sounding all-in-one turntable system I’ve ever had the opportunity to try out. The Model One is clearly not aimed at casual record fans but vinyl collectors who want an all-in-one system that delivers the best possible audio and will continue to do so for years to come.

Given that the Pro-Ject turntable that forms the heart of this system retailed for well over $500 on its own (and has been upgraded from that model’s stock cartridge to the costlier Ortofon 2M Silver), you know the Model One isn’t going to be inexpensive. However, keep in mind the amplifier and speakers are also part of the package. And instead of veneer, the use of furniture-grade walnut makes it stand out visually as well.

The price at the time of testing came out to $1,999. So yes, it’s an investment. However, given the sound the Andover Audio Model One puts out—whether from your records, streaming music, or whatever other source you choose to plug in—its flexibility, the compact form factor, and the beautiful walnut cabinet, it’s worth the price of entry.

At this point, the system is back-ordered, but you can join a mailing list to be notified when the Model One is back in stock.

Disclosure: Andover Audio provided a Model One for evaluation purposes but had no input into this review. As an Amazon Associate, I earn affiliate fees from qualifying purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



