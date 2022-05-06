Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending May 6, 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending May 6, 2022.

Gaming News

Ticket to Ride is going to the City by the Bay with Ticket to Ride: San Francisco. The stand-alone game will have players racing to visit the city’s iconic landmarks and collect souvenirs. The game will be available in the US in June and the rest of the world in August. No word if one of the landmarks is Oracle Park, but let me just take this opportunity to add: go Giants.

Boardgame Geek announced the winners of their 16th Annual Golden Geek Awards. The winner for 2-Player Game is Redlands. Artwork Presentation went to Sleeping Gods, which also won in the Thematic Game category. Best Expansion was Lost Ruins of Arnak: Expedition Leaders, while Most Innovative game was Oath: Chronicles of Empire and Exile. The Light Game of the Year was GeekDad Approved Cascadia, while GeekDad Approved The Crew: Mission Deep Sea won both Cooperative Game and Medium Game of the Year. Heavy Game of the Year was Ark Nova. Other winners include So Clover! for Party Game, Gloomholdin’ for Print Play, Final Girl for Solo Game, and Undaunted: Reinforcements for Wargame. The two non-gaming awards were for Best Podcast, which went to Board Game Barrage, and Best Board Game App, won by Gloomhaven.

Flatout Games and Mandoo Games have announced Point Salad: Eevee Edition. This Pokémon-themed version of the GeekDad Approved game will be available soon in Korean.

Capstone Games is taking preorders on Catherine: Cities of the Tsarina. The card game should be available at the end of June.

Restoration Games is set to release Jurassic Park: Dr. Sattler vs. T. Rex, a new stand-alone expansion to the GeekDad Approved Unmatched game. The game pits Dr. Sattler and Ian Malcolm against the infamous dino. It is due on shelves at the end of the month.

Embracer Group, the company that recently purchased Asmodee and Dark Horse, is acquiring Square Enix for a reported $300M. With the acquisition, Embracer will acquire the intellectual property rights to Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain, among others. Board games and comics from those properties are sure to follow.

Fog of Love is getting a COVID-inspired expansion, Love on Lockdown. The game “tells the story of a couple who find themselves locked inside together for months on end with nothing to do” and lets players navigate the struggles that places on a relationship. No release date has been announced.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed since our last ReRoll:

Paul Benson did a Kickstarter Quick Picks post on Blade Runner: The Roleplaying Game.

I reviewed GeekDad Approved Cuphead: Fast Dice Rolling Game, our featured image this week.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played:

Jonathan Liu played Decorum, Castles by the Sea, Cubitos, The Dragon Prince: Battlecharged, Lost Ruins of Arnak, and Tiny Epic Vikings.

Michael Pistiolas played Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game.

Paul Benson played Key to the Kingdom, PitchCar, Tenpenny Parks, and Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage.

I played Windward.

