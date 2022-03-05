GeekDad Review: SpinSub Brings the Base to Andover Audio’s SpinBase

A few years back, I reviewed the SpinBase by Andover Audio. The SpinBase is a very cool solution for getting the most sound possible out of a turntable without increasing its footprint. The SpinBase solved the problem by packing four drivers (two woofers and two tweeters) plus a Class D amplifier into a 3.25-inch tall box that fits beneath the turntable. The enclosure uses Andover’s proprietary IsoGroove technology to isolate the drivers and prevent them from sending any feedback or vibration through to the turntable. It was a very cool setup, with 270-degree audio and Bluetooth support. But what happens if you want just little more low-end punch than its built-in woofers can deliver? The solution is here in the SpinSub.

A Powered Subwoofer Design Specifically for the SpinBase

When I tested Andover Audio’s SpinBase, it performed very well. With an MDF cabinet and four drivers, it captured the warmth of vinyl nicely. It did quite well for bass as well, thanks to having two actual woofers inside. You could even manually adjust the audio with its integrated bass and treble controls.

However, with a system that compact there are times when a little more low end would be nice. Like when I was spinning Dark Side of the Moon at high volume.

Andover decided to offer an option for those who wanted big bass sound. The SpinSub is a $299 powered subwoofer.

Subwoofers usually feature an 8-inch or larger woofer firing straight ahead or down. That configuration can result in vibration issues. I actually ran into that issue when I installed a subwoofer as part of my office sound system. Andover solves the challenge of vibration through use of its IsoGroove technology, plus a unique driver configuration for the SpinSub: a pair of 6.5-inch woofers that fire out the sides of the subwoofer. In this setup, the drivers effectively cancel out each others’ vibrations.

I was able to set up the SpinBase and a turntable on the same surface as the SpinSub with no impact on record playback.

I found the SpinSub worked very well and seriously fleshed out the SpinBase’s sound. It has its own 100W Class D amplifier and a 32Hz to 180Hz frequency response. Connectivity is via a 3.5mm subwoofer input. (There is an RCA to 3.5mm adapter included in the box.) It has the usual controls to handle subwoofer volume and low pass frequency. The company engineered the SpinSub so that centering the knobs (low pass at 85Hz and volume at 5) is ideal for the SpinBase in most situations.

The SpinSub is covered in premium, weathered white or black fabric with a metal top, so it will match the SpinBase. It measures 14.25 x 11.25 x 12.75-inches and weighs 21 pounds.

The SpinSub was designed to perfectly complement the SpinBase—from looks to sound-isolating design to performance. That being said, it can be used with any audio system that has a compatible subwoofer output. Just be aware that the side-firing woofers mean it shouldn’t be used in a location with closed sides.

Note: SpinBase units sold prior to January 1, 2021 are not equipped with a subwoofer output.

There is Now a Complete Spin System Available

With the arrival of the Spin Sub, Andover Audio has expanded from the original Spin Base into an entire Spin System. The company offers the SpinBase, two different turntables, the SpinSub, and a SpinStand.

As the number of components expands, the “all-in-one” compact idea takes a bit of a hit, but you can actually stack everything on a SpinStand—including the SpinSub (the stand’s sides are open)—so the footprint remains the same as a turntable. You just need the space to go vertical.

As you can see from the marketing shot, the entire system looks pretty classic. It’s available in black, but I do like the modern look of the white.

SpinSub Recommendation

If you want to add a powered subwoofer to your audio system but are concerned about introducing vibration and feedback that could impact your turntable, Andover Audio has a stylish, powerful solution in the SpinSub.

However, where the SpinSub really shines is when it’s connected to Andover’s SpinBase. The combination is about as compact a solution as you can get for high-quality record playback. Add a SpinDeck or SpinDeck Max turntable and a SpinStand, and you’ll have assembled a pretty impressive looking (and sounding) vinyl listening system.

Disclosure: Andover Audio provided a SpinSub for evaluation but had no input into this review. As an Amazon Associate, I earn affiliate fees from qualifying purchases.

