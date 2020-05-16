XPG’s New Precog Gaming Headset Review

XPG releases a gaming headset that is both visually and audibly impressive with the Precog!

Introduction and Initial Thoughts

The XPG Precog gaming headset impressed me from the first moment I opened the package. The case looks big, durable, and impressive, and when you open the box what you see is just as big, durable, and impressive!

If you are looking for a low profile headset then the Precog is not your thing. It is big, bold, and powerful. It screams, “I mean business!” The ergonomic ear cups with memory foam make for a very comfortable experience so that the size has no effect on the amount of time you can keep it on your head. If I could explain in a word how it feels to wear, I would say that the Precog is “comfy.”

Once I had it plugged into my keyboard via gold-plated USB (and after a few seconds of driver installation), it was time to push the limits of use by firing up Doom Eternal. First-person shooters are always great gauges for testing out 7.1 surround sound, and the Precog excelled at this. Great highs and booming lows added to the atmospheric separation I needed to get a sense of if trouble was coming.

Like many modern headsets, the Precog has interchangeable braided cables allowing for USB or 3.5mm jack and volume controls. The Precog also has a removable boom mic that offers more than adequate sound for game chat or meetings.

The look is simple and straight-forward with a matte black finish with red stitching and red LEDs on the earcups. This works for me as black and red are my default for all of my peripherals, but your mileage may vary.

Headset Specifications

Color Black Headset Weight 362g Dimensions(LxWxH) 69 x 237 x 198mm

Headphone Tech Information

Drivers Electrostatic/dynamic dual-drivers Frequency Response 5 Hz – 50,000 Hz Impedance 32Ω±15% Sensitivity 102±3dB/mW@1KHz

Microphone Tech Information

Noise Canceling Technology ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) Mic Directivity Unidirectional Mic Frequency Response 20Hz – 20,000 Hz Mic Sensitivity -38db±1.5db

General Information

Interface USB type C / 3.5mm Audio Modes Music mode / Virtual 7.1 mode / FPS mode Lighting Effect Red LED Type-C Wired Controller Cable Length 1.3m 3.5mm In-Line Wired Controller Cable Length 1.25m Type A to C Cable Length 1.25m Y-cable Splitter Cable Length 1.36m

Accessories

Accessories Carrying case

Type-C wired controller w/ DSP sound card

3.5mm In-line wired Controller

Type A to C Cable

Y-cable splitter

Warranty

Warranty 2 years

Final Thoughts and Recommendation

The XPG Precog gaming headset is a great addition to the headset world. It has everything a gamer or audio enthusiast could possibly want and looks good doing it. At $115, it is comparably priced for a headset that offers these features. If you are in the market for a new gaming headset to take your playing to the next level then you can do no wrong by picking up an XPG Precog.

A sample of the XPG Precog Gaming Headset was made available by the manufacturer. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s and not that of the manufacturer or our editors. To read my previous articles, click here.

