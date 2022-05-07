GeekDad Daily Deal: Outdoor Movie Bundle – Wemax Go Portable Projector and 50″ Portable Screen

Get ready for good weather and good times with today’s Dail Deal, our Outdoor Movie Bundle – Wemax Go Portable Projector and 50″ Portable Screen. This Bluetooth ultralight, compact ALPD® Laser powered projector puts off a 300 ANSI Lumens image with a 500:1 contrast ratio. And… it fits in your pocket. Paired with its 50″ ALR Portable Projector Screen, you’re ready for great Summertime 4K projections of favorite movies with friends and family. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



