GeekDad Daily Deal: Outdoor Movie Bundle – Wemax Go Portable Projector and 50″ Portable Screen

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Get ready for good weather and good times with today’s Dail Deal, our Outdoor Movie Bundle – Wemax Go Portable Projector and 50″ Portable Screen. This Bluetooth ultralight, compact ALPD® Laser powered projector puts off a 300 ANSI Lumens image with a 500:1 contrast ratio. And… it fits in your pocket. Paired with its 50″ ALR Portable Projector Screen, you’re ready for great Summertime 4K projections of favorite movies with friends and family. Check out more details by clicking the link above. 

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 111019 ravensberger

Geek Daily Deals November 10, 2019: Big Sale on Ravensberger Games, Puzzles, and Toys Today!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 050919 PETG 3D printer filament

Geek Daily Deals May 9, 2019: 1kg Spool of PETG 3D Printer Filament for Just $18 Today!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: Pay What You Want Complete Photography Bundle

Darren Blankenship