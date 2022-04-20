Spring Tunes from Formidable Vegetable, Loopy Tunes, and Big Idea Committee

There are people who are engaged in making the world a better place for children and people who are engaged in making better children’s music. Australian-based eco-pop artists Formidable Vegetable have taken two great concepts and launched a series of songs and videos promoting everything from recycling to personal responsibility to nature.

Their latest EP from 8 Lb Gorilla Records, In Real Life (IRL), tackles social media and technology, something that would draw a standing ovation from Raffi, who created the Child Honouring program decades ago as a way to protect young minds from being manipulated by adult concepts.

Six songs doesn’t sound like much, especially when two tunes clock in at less than one minute. But the band, led by ukulele-strumming sustainability serenader Charlie Mgee, are experts in delivering big returns. They produce an upbeat mix of styles and topics, including obsessive consumption (“Greed”), neuro-diversity (“Bad Timing”), and disconnecting to enjoy the outside world (“Short Attention Span”). And that’s all you need to enjoy children’s music in real life.

is available from Formidable Vegetable’s website, Deezer, Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music. In Real Life (IRL) Here is the video for Formidable Vegetable’s song, “There’s No Such Thing As Waste”: Speaking of people Down Under, Loopy Tunes Preschool Music from New Zealand have recorded “Let’s Make Lemonade” to celebrate spring and warm weather. The sister duo of Siu and Leah Williams have previously released native bilingual Māori and Pasifika children’s music. This tune is their first English original. It’s a poppy duet and you can almost hear the ice cubes clunking into the glasses. You can find “Let’s Make Lemonade” at Loopy Tunes Preschool Music’s website, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, and Apple Music.

Speaking of spring, the Big Idea Committee (BIC), a Philadelphia duo (Christine Petrini and Melissa Brun) accompanied by Karl the Cello, produced their latest single, “Spring!” via Zoom, for their upcoming CD. The sprightly tune features sounds of spring created musically by area musicians Marybeth Kern (flute) and Kanako Omae Neale (percussion instruments, such as glock and triangle). “Spring!” has sprung and BIC wants to get kids outside to enjoy all that nature has to offer – bringing this post full-circle with the same principles espoused halfway across the world by Formidable Vegetable. You can find “Spring!” on Big Idea Committee’s website, Spotify, Apple Music, and Bandcamp.

