Without Sight With a Voice; Rowe’s Power Pop Podcast

Handicapped children can sometimes feel invisible. Finding a way to celebrate their challenges can be downright, well, challenging. In 2016, six Baltimore area teens who were born blind took part in a songwriting workshop run by Val Smalkin (Silly Goose & Val) designed to encourage self-advocacy and self-expression to the sighted world. Life Beyond Sight, the resulting EP, delivers the fruits of that project—four original songs written by the group, with a mountain of support from artists who donated their musical talents, educators, and recording engineers.

A subsidiary of Theatre Arts Festival for Youth ( TAFFYpresents.org ), the project evolved over five years until reaching fruition as Life Beyond Sight. Children’s musician Dave Kinnoin and songwriting partner Jimmy Hammer wrote the music for the students’ “Dance of Freedom.” Other songs cover feeling disrespected by peers (“Not With My Eyes”), where they sing “I can see your heart, just not with my eyes”:

You want to be a hero

Pretend you’re my friend

I know you think I’m zero, worth nothing in the end

You’d like to help the blind girl

When everyone can see

But when no one is looking

You don’t see me