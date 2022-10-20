Review- ‘Hellboy in Love #1’- Finally, a 1970s Punk Romance!

Hellboy in Love #1 Writer: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden Artist: Matt Smith Colorist: Chris O’Halloran Cover Artist: Matt Smith

1979, in the north of England, where goblins are openly stealing from passengers on a train.

Anastacia is really an interesting girl, even though she dons a cap I will question upon sight in the 70s and early 80s in England, (America, maybe, but not England). She is a researcher and archaeologist transporting some valuable information to a museum, a key to a very ancient language that might prove certain theories of hers.

As rough and tumble adventures go, they both have managed to impress each other, either by jumping on top of the train or jumping off it, all the while in hot pursuit of some cutely dressed and mischievous green goblins and their stolen briefcase.

As we said, these are the 1970s and the local countryside does include some surprising things, such as punk shows, and inside this dark and loud place filled with din and fury, you will find the goblins, and their employer, perhaps?

Occult adventure, unlikely romance, weird fashion choices, stay tuned for the conclusion of this one!

‘Hellboy in Love #1’ is on sale since October 19, 2022.

Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: October 19, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01018 3 00111

Featured image by Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

