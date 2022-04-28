Review- Radio Spaceman #2′- A Vampire in Space

Radio Spaceman #2. Mission to Numa 4– Mike Mignola Artist: Greg Hinkle Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Dave Stewart Cover Artist: Mike Mignola, Dave Stewart

A ship has crashed and landed on a mysterious planet: Numa 4. Some of the surviving crew are missing, and the mysterious hero Radio Spaceman is called to investigate. That was the premise of our first issue and the instruction for the artists involved was: have as much fun as possible when drawing the monsters for this.

So Greg Hinkle goes to town and starts drawing all kind of different sci-fi combinations that are, somehow, really fitting inside the Mignolaverse. Warrior frogs, Vampire queens and a temple where Gargooon will emerge from its imprisonment, once a sacrifice is made…that is just for starters.

Radio Spaceman in itself is a novelty, since he is actually a kind of ghost or possessed spirit that commandeers a body trough steam-punk devices. There is a controller on planet Earth, a very ancient human, and that can actually mean humans can have far away adventures that are less deadly and costly than the actual launching of a spaceship. Let us say that we are there… in spirit.

Ula Azee, the kidnapped archeologist from space, will turn out to have some hidden depths, making them an unexpected pair for space adventures. A ghost and a…

It is much better if you find out for yourself.

‘Radio Spaceman # 2’ is on sale since April 16, 2022

Genre: Science-Fiction, Crime, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: April 13, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00917 0 00211

Featured image by Greg Hinkle, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

