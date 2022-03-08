Review: ‘Radio Spaceman #1,’ A Steampunk Space Adventure!

Radio Spaceman #1. Mission to Numa 4—Mike Mignola Artist: Greg Hinkle Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Dave Stewart Cover Artist: Mike Mignola, Dave Stewart

How many monsters can one space adventure have, a good one? It turns out: as many as you want. This romp introduces a new kind of hero, a fantastic mechanical teleporter known as Radio Space Man, that can save the day just by plugging himself into a series of machines, thus materializing on a planet far far away…

A ship has crashed and landed on a mysterious planet: Numa 4. Some of the surviving crew are missing, and the mysterious hero Radio Spaceman is called to investigate.

There will be animal warriors, Vampire queens we have seen before, a mad scientist, a kidnapped doctor by the name of Ula Azee and a demonic beast to be called: Gargooon. It doesn’t get any better than this.

It also has the perfect sci-fi quality of a Hellboy story. In all of our different iterations with the red demon, we had never left planet Earth. And it turns out, all of those planets are as ghost-ridden as our own, an idea I find to be immensely interesting and worth exploring.

Radio Spaceman #1. Mission to Numa 4 is on sale since March 02, 2022

Genre: Science-Fiction, Crime, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: March 02, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00917 0 00111

Featured image by Greg Hinkle, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

