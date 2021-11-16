Review – Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #5: Vulnerable

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #5 – Tom King, Writer; Bilquis Evely, Artist; Matheus Lopes, Colorist

Ray – 10/10

Ray: Tom King’s comics never follow a perfectly smooth narrative, and sometimes that can hold them back. But when they hit, they hit like a mack truck. This series has been a loosely connected series of vignettes as Kara and Ruthye continue their search for the murderous bandit Krem. They find him this issue—only for the villain to pull off a complex magical ritual and send them across the universe to the other side of existence. And their final destination? A hell-world where they’re immediately greeted by a leviathan that attempts to step on them. But Kara’s only able to hold it off for a few seconds as her powers start weakening. Because this world doesn’t have a yellow sun—or even a neutral red sun. In a callback to an obscure Superman story from decades past, this is a world with an artificial kryptonite sun designed to kill Superman, and every second on it is making Kara weaker and sicker.

This is an interesting flip in dynamic, because this series has been very much in the vein of classic stories like True Grit—the warrior and the young girl who hires them. But here, it’s Kara who’s the vulnerable one as she battles through sickness and pain to survive ten hours until the sun sets. And that makes Ruthye the strong one, armed only with a sword and her grit as she battles off an army of monsters looking to make a meal of the dying Supergirl. But as the pain increases and the madness sinks in, Kara may become a threat herself. The emotional stakes in the final third of this issue are the best of the series, and the designs of the monsters by Bilquis Evely are genuinely horrific. The pace and tone here is genuinely harrowing, and there’s a palpable sense of relief as the sun finally sets. As the two heroes head off towards the next stage of their journey, they’ll have a tough act to follow from this brilliant issue.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



