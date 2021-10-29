‘Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club’ #1 — Fond Recollections

The Silvern Lantern Club — Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson, Christopher Mitten — Artist: Ben Stenbeck — Letterer: Clem Robins — Colorist: Michelle Madsen Cover — Artist: Mike Mignola, Christopher Mitten, Dave Stewart

Last year we got to meet Sir Edward Grey, England’s official witchfinder under Queen Victoria.

As has faced the infamous Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra, he met a dashing and valiant woman with a taste for the occult who smokes cigars and can fight as well as him (perhaps a tad better), Sarah Jewel. It turns out, they have some other quirky friends too, the Silver Lantern Club.

Now, who would have figured Hellboy’s old uncle, Simon Bruttenholm, had been a Silver Lantern Club member?

In this first story, the theme and setup are pretty well established. An old inn, or English pub, was witness to most things in paranormal London, like the case at hand: an exorcism gone wrong, that suddenly inhabits the spirit of… the coming radio.

Familiarize yourself with all of the members of this club; they will be having many Victorian adventures that combine steampunk and horror very shortly.

Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club #1 is on sale as of October 27th, 2021.

Publication Date: October 27, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00872 2 00111

Genre: Action/Adventure, Horror

Featured image by Christopher Mitten, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



