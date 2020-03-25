‘Witchfinder: The Reign of Darkness’ #5 – Sad Endings

Witchfinder: The Reign of Darkness #5: Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson Artist: Christopher Mitten Colorist: Michelle Madsen Cover Artist: Christopher Mitten

Witchfinder: The Reign of Darkness #5, the closing episode on Sir Edward Grey‘s current fight with the Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra, has everything a grand finale must have: a terrible foe, some ambitious people way in over their heads and, of course, an enemy about to find out if it has what it takes in order to control a deity.

Sir Edward Grey and Sarah Jewel are in this together. They have, through diverse means, arrived at the same point at Proserpine Home. This house was supposed to help protect the ladies of the night from the murders attributed to Jack The Ripper, however, this is just a cover up for the real intent of the home: to provide sacrificial victims to the Brotherhood.

Gordon Asquith, a sorcerer, and Lady Evelyn, the ambitious woman I was referring to, were behind these murders; all made for a ritualistic attempt to bring about the powerful deity known as Hecate. The intervention made by our couple will botch this attempt to control the goddess, and a great fire and the total destruction of the home will end this conspiracy, for the moment.

However, the consequences of this are long lasting for our hero, since Queen Victoria herself will not be pleased with the links Sir Edward has discovered between Lady Evelyn and her royal self .

After presenting his resignation, the Witchfinder will find himself more united than ever to Sarah Jewel, since their fight with the Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra has just begun.

‘Witchfinder: The Reign of Darkness # 5’ is on sale since March 25th, 2020.

Publication Date: March 25, 2020

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00576 9 00511

Genre: Action/Adventure, Horror

Featured image by Christopher Mitten, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

