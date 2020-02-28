Review — ‘Witchfinder: The Reign of Darkness’ #4 — Closer to Answers

Sir Edward Grey is pursuing the Ripper’s murders.

Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson Artist: Christopher Mitten Colorist: Michelle Madsen Cover Artist: Christopher Mitten

This book takes place inside the Hellboy universe. As we have seen in Rasputin: The Voice of the Dragon, an infamous association has been after demons and occult forces since the 19th century. They are known as the Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra. As you may imagine, they love wearing Egyptian attire.

Now, Sir Edward Grey has saved her majesty, Queen Victoria, and has been in charge of pursuing such dark organizations since his knighthood. The last couple of years, however, this seemed to be a fruitless pursuit.

The murders later attributed to Jack the Ripper seem to him to be the work of a sorcerer, Gordon Asquith, but Scotland Yard does not believe him—not even when one of his closest friends is found murdered in his home and all his research is burned to the ground.

A lone man in London, it seems everything is hopeless. In the last issues, nonetheless, he has chatted with a vampire and met with a strange woman with powers of her own, so dark magic is definitely in the air.

Sarah Jewell is an American woman who has also been investigating these murders. She has followed the lead of the “ladies of the night,” and has decided to board herself into Proserpine Home, a refugee offered to the ladies, in order to prevent more murders.

Once both investigators find themselves in the same place, they will soon find the answers they seek, all of them regarding a powerful deity: Hecate.

Witchfinder: The Reign of Darkness is on sale as of February 26th, 2020.

Publication Date: February 26, 2020

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00576 9 00411

Genre: Action/Adventure, Horror

Featured image by Christopher Mitten, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

