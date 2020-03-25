2020 Is The Year of The Dresden Files: “Peace Talks” & More!

Jim Butcher’s The Dresden Files is hands-down my favorite book series. For a few years now, I’ve been anticipating the 2020 release of the newest book in the series, Peace Talks.
A trailer was just released for Peace Talks, which is coming on July 14th, and the surprise at the end had me squealing in nerd glee.
That’s right – two Dresden Files books this year. The second, which is actually the 17th book in the series, will be released on September 29th, 2020, and it’s called Battle Ground. I can’t express how excited I am at this news.
If you’ve never read the series, you owe it to yourself to pick up the first book, Storm Front. The series would make for an excellent way to spend your quarantine time.
The Audible versions read by James Marsters (Spike Buffy) are brilliant.
Quick plug for the Unspoiled Podcast’s coverage of the books. One podcaster has read them all, the other is new to Harry’s world and they cover the books about 3 chapters at a time, so you get to savor the details. At present, they’re most of the way through Proven Guilty.
I love this series, I am not sure I a fan of the trailer.