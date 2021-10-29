Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 29, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 29, 2021.

Gaming News

To begin, a personal note: this week marks three years of me doing Re-Roll. Thanks to everyone for reading this every week. Looking forward to many more years.

Disney, Pixar, and The Op collaborated to make a great documentary short on the making of The Quests of Yore.

Trick or Treat Studios is set to release Creature Feature, the newest game from Magic: The Gathering creator Richard Garfield. Using “tactics and poker-style bluffing,” players will compete as agents for classic Hollywood monsters. The game is due out in January.

We reported last week that Pokemon would be returning to in-person tournaments next year, and now Yu-Gi-Oh will be following suit. The championship series will be held in Utrecht, but other details are as yet to be announced.

Popular anime series Fullmetal Alchemist is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and as part of that Square Enix is due to release Promised Day, a cooperative board game based on the show. That’s good news for fans, but there’s some bad news attached: while the game will reportedly have a rulebook in English, French, German, and Japanese, the game, as of now, will only be available in Japan.

Risk: Legacy revolutionized the board game world a decade ago with the first legacy-style game. Now, fans can return to the universe that started it all with Risk Shadow Forces, a collaboration between Avalon Hill and Hasbro. The game is being designed by Craig Van Ness, and, as of now, there’s no word on whether original Legacy creators Rob Daviau and Chris Dupuis will be involved. Polygon has a nice story on the development of both the original and new games, but you can also jump right over to the Hasbro Pulse site and pre-order the game for $68.99, with expected delivery next October.

The new expansion for train heist Colt Express, called 2 Trains & 1 Mission, adds a cooperative mode to the game, allowing players to team up to grab loot. It also introduces three new bandits. The game is due out sometime next year.

As we approach the end of the year, we here at GeekDad are hard at work narrowing down our list of GeekDad approved titles and preparing for an epic weekend of gaming to determine our winner for Game of the Year. We’ll have more details coming soon.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

Will James reviewed Cloaked Cats.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played The LOOP, 7th Continent, KÖ-ØP, The Night Cage, and Thunder Road: Vendetta.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Ticket to Ride, Mice and Mystics, and Mancala.

Michael Knight played Tiny Epic Zombies, Marvel HeroClix: Avengers Fantastic Four Empyre Miniatures Game, Disney: The Haunted Mansion, and Horrified, our featured image this week.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Harrowdeep, Pokemon, Six Second Scribbles, and The Crew.

Sarah Pinault played Mountains, Exploding Kittens, Tokaido, and Super Mario Labyrinth.

