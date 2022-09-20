Review – The Flash #786: Crisis Warriors

The Flash #786 – Jeremy Adams, Writer; Amancay Nahuelpan, Artist; Jeromy Cox, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: When this run on the Flash was announced, most of the reactions were confusion over who the writer was and doubt that Wally would actually be allowed to take the helm long-term again. Well, I am here to tell you that not only is Wally headlining one of the best recent Flash runs, but Jeremy Adams is quickly becoming one of the best writers DC has. This run has been so fun and such a great antidote to the scope and scale of DC’s most epic stories. But what’s funny is that even when it’s dealing with event tie-ins like this recent arc, it somehow doesn’t lose any of that charm. The Flash family is back from the Multiverse, and now they’re ready to tackle Deathstroke’s army. The whole team is united again—and Linda is officially joining the fray with a costumed identity. There’s some hints at what might be a lost speedster, from Jay’s reaction, and no mention of Linda possibly being pregnant—yet. It’s not clear where the annual takes place timeline-wise.

What’s so great about this issue is that it has a huge cast—not just every Flash, but representation from multiple generations of Titans plus the JSA. Damian might have aged out of this “Generation,” but it’s great to see him finally bounce off Irey and have her find the perfect retorts to take the wind out of his snarky sails. We also get a reunion with Animal Girl, aka the most chaotic kid superhero team in comics. Jai, meanwhile, has taken a backseat to Irey so far in this run due to only getting his powers back recently—but he gets an unusual mentor this issue in mastering his new super-strength powers. Focusing on speedsters, this issue whips around super-fast, and moves to so many different settings in only twenty pages. An encounter with a popular DC magical antihero raises the stakes, as it seems like a major challenge is coming for Wally. This book has basically been a textbook case in how to pull off a good tie-in.

