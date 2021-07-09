Convention Connection for Friday, July 9th 2021

Our featured convention this weekend is PopCon Indy 2021. The event runs from Friday, July 9th through Sunday, July 11th at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. In addition to featuring celebrity photo ops, vendors, and panels, programming at PopCon include a live recording of the TV series Paranormal X Road, the PopCon International Film Festival, the PopCon Podcast Awards, Ultimate Cosplay Championship, and more.

PopCon organizers state on the PopCon website that they are implementing “strict health and safety protocols,” but do not detail what those protocols entail. You can read PopCon’s full COVID statement HERE.

Purchase tickets to PopCon Indy 2021 HERE.

Other conventions taking place this weekend include:

Great Lakes Summer Expo 2021: Charter Township of Clinton, MI. Saturday, July 10th.

According to the July 1st update on the Great Lakes Summer Expo website, it does not appear that masking will be required but is suggested for unvaccinated and high-risk individuals. Read the full COVID protocols HERE.

Purchase tickets to Great Lakes Summer Expo 2021 HERE.

Anime Matsuri 2021: Houston, TX. Thursday, July 8th through Sunday, July 11th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Anime Matsuri website.

Register for Anime Matsuri 2021 HERE.

AVCon 2021: Morphettville, South Australia. Friday, July 9th through Sunday, July 11th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the AVCon website.

Purchase tickets to AVCon 2021 HERE.

Kameha Con 2021: Allen, TX. Friday, July 9th through Sunday, July 11th.

Attendees unable to provide proof of vaccination are required to wear masks at Kameha Con. Read the full COVID policy HERE.

Purchase tickets to Kameha Con 2021 HERE.

Hazard Con 2021: Virtual Convention. Saturday, July 10th.

Southeast Game Exchange 2021: Greenville, SC. Saturday, July 10th and Sunday, July 11th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Southeast Game Exchange website.

Purchase tickets to Southeast Game Exchange 2021 HERE.

Hype Con Bay Area 2021: South San Francisco, CA. Saturday, July 10th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Hype Con website.

Purchase tickets to Hype Con Bay Area 2021 HERE.

Toy Con Toy Show 2021: Bridgeview, IL. Saturday, July 10th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Toy Con website.

Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the event. Early admission is $7. General Admission in $5. Kids 10 and under are free.

ConGregate 2021: Winston-Salem, NC. Friday, July 9th through Sunday, July 11th.

Attendance will be capped and masks are required in specific situations at ConGregate. Read the full COVID safety rules HERE.

Purchase registration to ConGregate 2021 at the door. View the registration rates HERE.

Shore Leave 2021: Virtual Convention. Saturday, July 10th and Sunday, July 11th.

RTX at Home 2021: Virtual Convention. Thursday, July 8th through Sunday, July 11th.

RTX at Home bills itself as “the world’s greatest animation, gaming, and entertainment event”.

Register for RTX at Home 2021 HERE.

Utopia 2021: Wyboston, UK. Friday, July 9th through Sunday, July 11th.

Utopia is a Doctor Who convention offering in-person and online programming.

Imaginarium 2021: Lexington, KY. Friday, July 9th through Sunday, July 11th.

Imaginarium is a convention catering to writers and creative across all genres.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Imaginarium website.

Register for Imaginarium 2021 HERE.

