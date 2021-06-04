Roccat Pyro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

Roccat unleashes a great new mechanical gaming keyboard, the Pyro, for the tech warriors looking to upgrade their weaponry!

The Roccat Pyro is an amazing mid-level gaming keyboard priced at $99 with all of the features you are looking for. The wonderful brushed aluminum plate with a plastic case is solid with minimal flex. This case should be durable enough to stand up to hundreds, if not thousands, of hours of hardcore gaming.

The linear mechanical switches with anti-ghosting technology give you more accurate keystrokes. Anti-ghosting is the ability for some keyboards to register multiple clicks simultaneously and have them all register. This allows players to perform special moves and multiple actions. Roccat has moved away from using Titan switches, which Roccat initially developed for their high-end Vulcan keyboards, opting instead to have TTC switches, which they also developed but are not as sophisticated as the Titans. They are rated at fifty million keystrokes, so these keys should stand the test of time.

The keycaps tend to hold grease and debris a bit, so some diligence in your cleaning and maintenance will go a long way in increasing the life of the Roccat Pyro.

The Roccat Swarm software is amazing for customization, giving you full control across all of their products. I had a great time just making interesting combinations of color and functionality to enhance my gaming enjoyment.

Specifications

Mechanical switches with 2.0mm actuation

Brushed aluminum top plate

Advanced anti-ghosting technology

AIMO lighting engine

Detachable palm rest

ROCCAT Easy-Shift[+]® button duplicator

2-year manufacturer warranty

Regular price $99.99

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

The Roccat Pyro is a great mid-level gaming keyboard at a reasonable price of $99. It is another solid performer from Roccat. I have previously covered the Roccat KONE PRO USB Optical Mouse and Roccat ELO 7.1 Air and X Stereo Headsets, and they continue to make solid gaming peripherals that will stand the test of time without breaking the bank. The Roccat Pyro will be an amazing addition to your gaming arsenal and should be high up on your list of new products to consider in 2021!

A sample of the Roccat Pyro was made available by the manufacturer. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial board.

