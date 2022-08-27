Review — ‘Frankenstein: New World’ #1 — An Oracle Awakens

Frankenstein: New World #1 | Writer: Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski, Christopher Golden | Artist: Peter Bergting | Colorist: Michelle Madsen | Cover Artist: Peter Bergting

What happens when a monster is no longer a monster but cannot die?

Eons have passed since the events of Ragna Rok took place. Inside the hollow Earth, Frankenstein rests, motionless, letting his hair grow long and what is left of humanity worship him as their savior.

Enter a young Lija and her dreams, with visions of new darkness taking root on the surface. Of course, she is curious about the motionless oracle and goes to him to confide in him her worries.

Which, in turn, wakes Frankenstein up from his almost eternal slumber.

This is a classic reboot story, filled with wonder at the brand new world Lija will discover once she decides to follow the oracle, leave the security of her village behind, and tag along to the surface.

A very much changed surface, where the lady in her dreams still reaches out to her, whispering nightmares…

I wonder how terrifying those will turn out to be. So far, the depiction of the new ecosystem that has evolved without humanity is very impressive to watch.

Frankenstein: New World #1 is available on August 3, 2022.

Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: August 03, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00988 0 00111

Featured image by Peter Bergting, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

