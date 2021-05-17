Roccat KONE PRO USB Optical Mouse

Roccat brings a new contender into the gaming mouse arena with the KONE Pro lightweight ergonomic optical mouse.

Previously I have covered other great Roccat products like the Roccat ELO 7.1 Air and X Stereo Headsets so when the KONE Pro lightweight ergonomic optical mouse came across my desk I was very interested in trying it out against my other gaming mice.

First Impressions

Upon unboxing the KONE Pro lightweight ergonomic optical mouse I had some trepidations immediately. First and foremost the weight. Coming in at 66 grams the KONE Pro feels extremely lightweight in the hand. I know that it is vogue these days to have an ultra lightweight mouse but it just feels a bit flimsy and not very durable. Now that is my personal preference so if you are inclined to use ultralight mice the KONE Pro may be exactly what you are looking for. The KONE Pro lightweight ergonomic optical mouse does move at 50 grams of acceleration to help aid with that speed and agility as well. The scroll/Click wheel is made of titanium so they are definitely using some solid material to help maintain the lightweight. The body feels nice and smooth to the hand and the skates glide beautifully on my gaming surface and Roccat even sends an extra set of skates when you have worn down the original sets.

One of the features I really love and am shocked that more companies don’t utilize is the LEDs on the right and left clickers. This really gives the KONE Pro lightweight ergonomic optical mouse a cool look and it helps that those buttons have Titan switches that are rated at 100 million clicks.

Gaming

Once I had everything set up it was time to give it the ultimate test. Currently, I am playing a lot of Red Dead Online and COD which will give the Kone Pro ROCCAT® Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor a chance to shine as I target enemies and objects. After a few days of gameplay and fending for my virtual lives, I was very pleased with the speed of the lightweight body and skates and the accuracy of the owl eye sensor and titan switches. The KONE Pro lightweight ergonomic optical mouse turned out to be a very solid performer.

Specifications

ROCCAT® Owl-Eye 19K optical sensor

(Based on PAW3370)

Adjustable lift-off distance

50g acceleration

ROCCAT® Titan Switch Optical

100 million click life cycle

On-board memory

1.8m flexible cable

Length: 125.6mm

Height: 40mm

Width: 72mm

Weight: 66g

Windows® 7, 8 and 10 (software support)

USB 2.0 (or higher)

Internet connection (for driver software)

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

The Roccat KONE Pro lightweight ergonomic optical mouse is the right choice if you are looking for an ultralight and accurate mouse coming in at a mid-range $79.99 which makes it compatible with all of the other major brands available out there and is definitely worth your consideration when looking for a new Sniper mouse to aid you in Call of Duty or Fortnite.

A sample of the KONE Pro lightweight ergonomic optical mouse was made available by the manufacturer.

Opinions expressed in this article are the writers alone and not that of the manufacturer or the editorial board.

