Review — ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin’

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin | Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (Writers) | Esau & Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop (Artists)

In the future, in a completely stratified New York City, the Foot Clan seems to have finally won. This is it, the final story for our mutant friends, perhaps not teenagers anymore. It packs such a great deal of punching and ninja moves that its 228 pages do not feel lengthy at all.

Who is the Last Ronin?

It is the lone surviving turtle seeking justice for the family he lost. A master ninja, a monster fighter, huge in size, abilities, and healing prowess, a haunted man (turtle) who can hear the voice of the departed—a completely heroic figure!

Wait, what happened before?

You must read the graphic novel to find out exactly what terrible events destroyed this turtle′s family, destroying New York in the process and leaving it a dystopian nightmare.

There will be old friends, new enemies, and strange allies coming from unexpected places. Plenty of adventure and fighting and chase scenes as well.

Who should read it?

The Last Ronin is set in a dark future, but the violence on display is not too gory.

The dialogue is witty and dynamic and keeps you wanting to know more. The battles against human ninjas and cyborg ninjas are wonderful to watch. I would give it a PG-13. This is an ideal introductory issue for more “serious” readers of comics, hence the graphic novel format.

There is so much to love about these goofy turtles; their family dynamics keep their rapport alive, even though three of them are just ghosts. It is both serious and adventurous and has an epic feel to it. I would love to introduce TMNT to my son with this story.

He has already read and loved the crossover with Usagi Yojimbo and feels he is too big now for goofiness, so this sets the perfect tone.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is available on July 12, 2022.

AVAILABLE: July 12, 2022

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 228

Hardcover Full color

Featured image by Ben Bishop, all images belong to IDW Comics

