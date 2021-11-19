‘Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy’ #6 — Storm Clouds Part

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist), Ronda Pattison (Colorist), David Petersen (Cover Artist)

The danger to the realm has passed and the victors celebrate… Each one of our characters must decide its fate, so let’s get to each one of them:

Usagi Yojimbo must decline an offer made.

Samurai Gen decides to elope, probably because he doesn′t need the offer either. Once you′ve served one master in your lifetime, can you really serve another?

Lord Noriyuki′s faithful servant, Lady Tomoe, remains with him, having thwarted a conspiracy that menaced the very foundations of the kingdom.

However, there is a serpent among them—Lord Hebi, an adviser of the Shogun and a fearful enemy—who must be taken into account for the future, since he has ambitions of his own. He may have made a deal with Lord Noriyuki in this particular instance, but what does the future entail?

And Zato Ino, what of him? He was left for dead on the battlefield in the middle of the storm, having received a blast from one of the weapons fired at him. Is he alive? Can he possibly hope for a better future, when a bounty rests forever on his head?

Read on to find out…

Thus the Dragon Bellow Conspiracy meets its end, though I would love to watch an hour length animated movie of this one!

Usagi Yojimbo: The Dragon Bellow Conspiracy #6 is available in November 2021.

AVAILABLE: November 2021

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



