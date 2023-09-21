Enjoy Your Music and Audio Programs With Between 3ANC Earbuds

Wherever I go, I see people wearing earbuds. There are many different styles and models. Some are cheap and some are very expensive. Over the years I have used several different brands and types of earbuds. Some have great sound, some are more comfortable to wear, and they each have their own features. I recently had the opportunity to try out the latest earbuds by Status: the Between 3ANC earbuds.

What Are Between 3ANC Earbuds?

The Between 3ANC wireless earbuds are the latest product by Status. These earbuds fit right into your ear and offer active noise cancelling. The Between 3ANC earbuds come in two colors, bone and onyx, and are now available from the Status site as well as from the Status store on Amazon. Their recommended retail price is $249. However, both sites are offering a 20% discount so they can be purchased for only $199.

What’s in the Box?

The Between 3ANC earbuds include the following:

2x Between 3ANC Earbuds (Left & Right)

Charging Case

USB-C Charging Cable

S/M/L Silicone Fitwings

S/M/L Silicone Earbuds

User Guide

How to Use the Between 3ANC Earbuds

The Between 3ANCwireless earbuds come in a hard plastic charging case with a magnetic latch that keeps it closed. Three small lights on the front of the case show the charge status of the case. The earbuds turn on automatically when they are taken out of the case. The first time they are used, they start in pairing mode. Turn on your device’s Bluetooth in order to connect. However, once paired, they will automatically reconnect to the same device unless you choose to pair them with a different device.

All of the controls for these earbuds are right on the earbuds themselves. You can increase or decrease the volume by toughing the plastic flat part of the right or left earbuds respectively. A quick tap on either earbud will pause your audio program and another tap will resume playing. Double tap the right earbud to advance to the next track while double-tapping on the left earbud goes to the previous track. There are tiny buttons on top of each earbud. Pressing the button on either earbud will toggle between active noise cancelling and the ambient sound modes. Double tap the button on either side to activate the voice assistant and triple tap either to get the battery status of your earbuds. You can manually power them off by pressing and holding both buttons simultaneously.

The Status app, which is a free download, lets you take greater control of your Between 3ANC earbuds. It shows the charge of each earbud and allows you to turn on or off both the active noise cancelling and the ambient sound mode. You can also choose from three different present sound modes. You can even create your own equalizer setting with 8 different frequencies you can adjust to your preferences. The app also allows you to update the earbuds as new firmware becomes available.

The Between 3ANC earbuds also work great for taking calls. Just double tap either earbud to accept an incoming call or to end a current call. If you want to decline a call, just press and hold either earbud for a few seconds. The earbuds can play for 12 hours in regular mode or 8 hours in ANC mode. In order to charge the earbuds, just place them in the charging case. The charging case can provide an additional 24 hours of play for the earbuds. Furthermore, you can charge the case with with the included USB-C cable or you can place it on a wireless charging pad.

Why You Should Get the Between 3ANC Earbuds

The Between 3ANC earbuds use a triple driver acoustic system which combines a 10mm dynamic driver for quality bass and two balanced armature drivers which provide more clarity, especially for treble. By combining the two types of drivers, you get great sound in all ranges. Each earbud has three beamforming microphones with environmental noise reduction which provides quality sound collection whether using it for phone calls, virtual meetings, and other wireless chat apps. These six microphones also help with the active noise cancelling which can reduce external noise by 38dB. The earbuds are also IPX5 sweat and water-resistant, so you do not need to worry about using them for work or exercise, even in the rain.

I have had the opportunity to try out the Between 3ANC earbuds for a month. When I first tried them, I was impressed with the sound quality. Testing it with a variety of music types allowed be to experience the full range of sound with great clarity for such small devices. When listening to symphonic music, I could pick out the different instruments. The active noise cancelling works great. As I mow the lawn, I like to listen to podcasts. The ANC reduced the noise of the mower so I did not have to play my audio program at a loud volume. I also like the ability to quickly change from ANC to ambient sound mode. In this mode, the external sounds are passed through the earbuds to you can hear your surroundings as if you were not wearing the earbuds at all. This is useful for when I exercise so I can listen for traffic and other possible hazards.

After using the Between 3ANC to listen to music and podcasts, as well as for virtual meetings, I am very impressed with the sound quality as well as ANC and ambient sound modes. They are comfortable to wear and once I changed out the fitwings and silicone earbuds for a different size, they fit nicely and did not fall out even when I was exercising or doing yard work. If you are looking for earbuds with all of these features, then I highly recommend the Between 3ANC earbuds. They also make a great gift.

For more information or to purchase the Between 3ANC earbuds, check out Status site as well as the Status store on Amazon.

Here is a short video about the Between 3ANC earbuds.

