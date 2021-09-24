ILive releases a great new set of indoor/outdoor Bluetooth solar- and conventional-powered speakers for family fun anywhere!

In the pandemic world we are still living in, being able to spend time outside is an absolute plus. Being able to take technology off the grid is another thing that we fellow geeks also enjoy. Earlier this year I reviewed the iLive Fabric Waterproof Wireless speaker, which has been my fishing and kayaking companion all spring and summer. I also used it extensively on my porch when having a little family cookout or just listening to some morning tunes over my coffee. That being said, I feel very confident that I have found a better backyard or porch solution with the new iLive Indoor/Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers.

Unboxing and Setup

The iLive Indoor/Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers come in a very unassuming box, but once you take them out it does not take long to appreciate all that they have to offer. Once inside you will find two cylindrical-shaped speakers in a matte black rubbery finish. They look and feel very solid to the touch. You will notice a couple of holes on the bottom of the units for putting in the stakes provided so that they may be placed in your lawn, sand, clay, or whatever outdoor surface you may choose. The top of each unit has a solar panel so that you can maintain a little bit of the charge to keep these speakers going. The manual recommends the solar panel as just supplemental power, so perhaps it is best to get a full charge via USB overnight and then let the sun help maintain it if you are planning a long day in the sun.

Once powered up I depressed the Bluetooth connection button and found the speakers under my Bluetooth menu under the title of ISBW240. The speakers can be linked together by turning them on, going to Bluetooth pairing, and then holding the MODE button. FM radio is an added bonus that you get if you tap the mode button.

There are some great options for using the iLive Indoor/Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers. You have Bluetooth, AUX-IN, and even a micro SD card slot if you want to drop your favorite MP3s in a collection to play from.

Last but not least, you can also answer your phone calls from the speakers if you so choose.

Testing and Performance

Setup and connection were fairly easy, except for pairing the two speakers simultaneously, but with a little work, I had them in Stereo. Once they were connected I could sum up the sound in a single word… awesome. I have to say I was totally blindsided by how good the sound was coming out of the iLive Indoor/Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers. For a price of $70, I was not expecting much more than some tin can sounds coming from this pair. What I got was just phenomenal. Highs, lows, mids all pumping out at a high level with very little breakup. Sure, this will not replace a SONOS or BOSE system, but for some speakers you can leave in your back yard in the elements, they are far greater than what you are paying for.

Features:

Special party pack: includes 2 speakers & stakes

Supports Bluetooth v5

Wireless Speakers

Water-resistant

Dual speaker drivers for 360° sound

Built-in solar panel battery slow charger

FM Radio, Aux-In, and MicroSD

Pairs both speakers with ease

Rubberized coating – improved rugged feel

Voice prompts announce speaker functions and make Bluetooth pairing easier

Battery life: ~20 hours at 50% volume

Wireless range: 33 feet

DC battery power: built-in rechargeable battery

Dimensions: 3.03 x 3.03 x 6.57 (single speaker)

Dimensions: 3.03 x 3.03 x 15.68 (single speaker with stake)

Includes:

Two Bluetooth speakers

2 removable stakes

Warranty

User’s guide

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

The iLive Indoor/Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers are simply a tremendous value for anyone looking for a portable sound system that they can take anywhere or leave in an outdoor setting. At $70 they are an affordable piece of gear that you can add to your family fun kit. The iLive Indoor/Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers can fit easily into a backpack, purse, or cargo pocket if need be. So go grab one for your family and maybe a set for a holiday gift!

A sample of the iLive Indoor/Outdoor Dual Bluetooth Speakers was made available by the manufacturer. Thoughts expressed in this article are the author’s alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial staff.

