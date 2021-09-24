Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending September 24, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending September 24, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

Jonathan Liu posted a Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Paul Benson played World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King- A Pandemic System Game, Fantasy Realms, and Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage

Michael Pistiolas played Sword & Sorcery, King of Tokyo (our featured image this week), 7 Wonders Duel, Castles of Burgundy, Azul, and The Great Cheese Chase.

Jonathan Liu played The LOOP, Cascadia, Dice Kingdoms of Valeria, Paint the Roses, Snail Sprint!, The Spill, and Thrones of Valeria.

Robin Brooks played Space Marine: Doomsday Patrol.

Ann-Marie Cahill played Ticket to Ride Europe, Catan, Dixit, Chess, Burger Up!, Skyward, and Starry Night.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Curse of Strahd.

