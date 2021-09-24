Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending September 24, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending September 24, 2021.
Gaming News
- Industry giant Asmodee is apparently up for sale. According to multiple sources, investment bankers PAI Partners has engaged Goldman Sachs and Natixis to look for a buyer for the company. They are reportedly seeking €2B for the company. The company was purchased by Eurazeo in 2014 for €145M, and then sold to PAI just 3 years ago for €1.2B.
- Pegasus Spiele is opening a North American branch and putting Johanna Sadkovich in charge as CEO. Sadkovich previously served as a sales and marketing executive for the German-based company, which won the Spiel des Jahres earlier this year for MicroMacro: Crime City. The company is hiring for its North American facilities, including a warehouse manager and a marketing associate to work in their South Dakota facility.
- Wizkids has announced a release date for Clash of Cultures: Monumental Edition: October 13.
- Cuphead, the very hard retro-style video game, is coming to tabletops soon as a dice game from The Op. According to the preview page, Cuphead: Fast Rolling Dice Game “puts the speed and agility you mastered in 2D right back in your hands, as you roll your way through progressively more chaotic levels and aim for a personal best.” Considering my complete lack of ever coming anywhere close to “mastering” the video game, that isn’t really good news. The game is available for pre-order now, but no release date has been set.
- In other news from The Op, they have released Disney Mickey and Friends Food Fight, a dice and dexterity game aimed at younger audiences, and have announced Disney Kingdom Hearts Perilous Pursuit, their second title set in the Kingdom Hearts universe. That game is due out November 1.
- Sonic: The Card Game is now available from Steamforged Games. Players choose a character from the classic franchise and race to snag the most gold rings.
- Wizards on the Coast is hosting the D&D Celebration 2021 this week.
- All of us here at GeekDad hope that everyone who attended Gen Con had a fun and safe weekend, and look forward to seeing everyone again next year.
- The Gloomhaven digital edition, currently available as an “early access game,” will be fully released on October 20.
- Those wishing to hunt down replicants (while maybe being one?) will soon be able to thanks to the Blade Runner RPG, coming soon from Free League Publishing, the studio that previously brought Alien and Tales from the Loop to the RPG world. The game will be set between the events of Ridley Scott’s original 1982 classic and the sequel Blade Runner 2049.
- Japanese game Let’s Make a Bus Route is getting an English edition from Iello, to be titled Get on Board: New York & London. The game is somewhat reminiscent of Ticket to Ride, with players attempting to build the most efficient routes to deliver passengers around the titular cities. The game is due out in 2022.
- The 14th expansion to Dominion is due out in December. Dominion: Allies will include 400 cards and will allow players to ally with others to do favors for each other and to create split piles that can be rotated between them.
- Far Cry is set to be the latest video game to make the transition to the tabletop. Funforge announced in a tweet that it was teaming up with Ubisoft to bring the game out sometime next year.
- Good news for interior designers feeling left out that their industry is underrepresented in board games: Décorum, a new semi-cooperative game from Floodgate Games, will have players working together to create the house of their dreams, while simultaneously working towards personal objectives that may or may not align with their teammates’ goals. The game is due out early next year.
GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews
Here’s what we reviewed this week:
-
Jonathan Liu posted a Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
-
Paul Benson played World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King- A Pandemic System Game, Fantasy Realms, and Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage
-
Michael Pistiolas played Sword & Sorcery, King of Tokyo (our featured image this week), 7 Wonders Duel, Castles of Burgundy, Azul, and The Great Cheese Chase.
-
Jonathan Liu played The LOOP, Cascadia, Dice Kingdoms of Valeria, Paint the Roses, Snail Sprint!, The Spill, and Thrones of Valeria.
-
Robin Brooks played Space Marine: Doomsday Patrol.
-
Ann-Marie Cahill played Ticket to Ride Europe, Catan, Dixit, Chess, Burger Up!, Skyward, and Starry Night.
- Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Curse of Strahd.