Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending June 4, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending June 4, 2021.
Gaming News
- Origame, a Singapore-based game publisher, is offering a discount code for our readers: use “geekdadjon” for 10% all products. It’s only good for a single use per customer, though.
- Days of Wonder has announced the upcoming release of Ticket to Ride Track Switcher, a solo puzzle game based on the hit board game. I’ve always been a fan of these kinds of things, and will definitely be adding this to my collection, although as of now no release date has been set.
- The Op announced two big releases this week: party game 25 Words or Less, which is available now and based on the TV show of the same name, and Munchkin: SpongeBob SquarePants, which is coming soon.
- Fans of Pandemic will soon be able to more fully immerse themselves in the world of the game with Pandemic: Patient Zero, the first novel based on a Z-Man game from Asmodee publishing imprint Aconyte Books. The book, written by Amanda Bridgeman, is the first in a planned three-book series and is due out in September, but can be preordered from Amazon now.
- Renegade is further expanding the Love Letter gaming universe with Love Letter Princess Princess Ever After. Based on the graphic novel Princess Princess Ever After, the game brings overdue LGTBQIA+ representation to the series and is due out in October.
- I don’t usually cover unofficial game mods here, but this one is too cool to ignore. Sam March has constructed an electronic, self-rolling version of Catan that features light-up hexes that are randomly placed at the beginning of the game, and then on each “roll” only the tiles that produce resources are lit, making gameplay that much easier. While constructing the board requires some expensive tools and skills, he has made all of the plans for it available for free online.
- The Oscar-nominated (and truly fantastic) animated film Wolfwalkers is getting a card game to join the already-released board game. In Wolfwalkers – My Story, two players compete to tell a better story from cards in a shared deck. The game is due out this summer.
- Tales of the Arabian Nights will be published by Z-Man in a third and final edition later this month. The limited-edition game will be available only through the Z-Man webstore and will be published on June 11. While the game’s designer Eric Goldberg, is looking for a new publisher to release future editions of the game, for now at least this may be your last chance to buy it.
- I mentioned in a previous column that Pandasaurus had encountered unexpected delays in bringing The Game: Face to Face to market. Those delays have now passed, and the company has the game in stock.
GeekDad Reviews
Here’s what we reviewed this week:
- Paul Benson reviewed War Room: A Larry Harris Game 2nd Edition
- Jonathan Liu reviewed My Singing Monsters: The Board Game and did a Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup.
- Will James reviewed Fossil Canyon.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Michael Pistiolas played Azul, Barnyard Bunch, Sword & Sorcery, and Marvel Champions.
- Will James played Doodle Dungeon, Keepers of the Questar, and Cloaked Cats.
- Jonathan Liu played My Farm Shop, Calico, Clank!, Fall of the Mountain King, Go Nuts for Donuts, My Singing Monsters, Sheepy Time, Snail Sprint!, Space Kraken, Suburbia, Sushi Go Party!, and The Whatnot Cabinet.
- Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.
- I played Nevermore, Half Truth, and Jaws, which is this week’s featured image.