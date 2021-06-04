Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending June 4, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending June 4, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Michael Pistiolas played Azul, Barnyard Bunch, Sword & Sorcery, and Marvel Champions.

Will James played Doodle Dungeon, Keepers of the Questar, and Cloaked Cats.

Jonathan Liu played My Farm Shop, Calico, Clank!, Fall of the Mountain King, Go Nuts for Donuts, My Singing Monsters, Sheepy Time, Snail Sprint!, Space Kraken, Suburbia, Sushi Go Party!, and The Whatnot Cabinet.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.

I played Nevermore, Half Truth, and Jaws, which is this week’s featured image.

