Convention Connection for Friday, June 4th 2021

It’s the first weekend of June. Meteorological summer is upon us here in the northern hemisphere, and with it comes the earnest return of the convention and event season following more than a year of shutdowns, postponements, and cancellations. Here at GeekDad, we’re bringing back our Convention Connection series to highlight the conventions and events of interest across the globe every weekend.

We’re kicking off our return edition of Convention Connection with WonderFest 2021, taking place this Saturday and Sunday, June 5th and 6th, in Louisville, Kentucky. With a three-decade history, WonderFest highlights the art side of geek and hobbyist culture. Some of the creator guests attending this weekend’s event include award-winning directors, producers, writers, actors, and artists Greg Nicotero, Chase Masterson, Marta Kristen, Kirk Thatcher, Frank Dietz, and many more. Programming highlights include the combined 2019 and 2020 Rondo Awards and the Amazing Model Contest.

WonderFest will require face masks in all convention hotel areas. Seating will be limited and spread out in the meeting and programming rooms, and traffic flow will be controlled to facilitate social distancing. In order to avoid a large gathering, the Amazing Model Contest awards ceremony will not be held in a large in-person event. Find more information about WonderFest’s COVID safety protocols HERE.

Get your tickets for WonderFest 2021 HERE.

Additional conventions and events this weekend include:

ConCarolinas 2021: Charlotte, North Carolina. Friday, June 4th – Sunday, June 6th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the ConCarolinas website. Convention rules can be found HERE.

Purchase ConCarolinas 2021 badges HERE.

QuadCon Peoria 2021: Peoria, Illinois. Saturday, June 5th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the QuadCon website.

QuadCon Peoria admission is not clear. The QuadCon website lists admission as “$3 to $5 per person before that (2:30pm) at most events” with admission for adults free after 2:30pm and kids 12 and under always free. Tickets may be purchased at the door the day of the event.

GeekCraft Expo Twin Cities 2021: Minneapolis, Minnesota. Saturday, June 5th and Sunday, June 6th.

GeekCraft COVID protocols vary by city in which GeekCraft operates conventions and events. See your local health and safety guidelines. The GeekCraft COVID protocols statement can be found HERE.

Purchase tickets for your local GeekCraft event HERE.

Colossalcon 2021: Sandusky, Ohio. Wednesday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 6th.

Colossalcon COVID protocols can be found HERE.

Purchase Colossalcon 2021 admission HERE.

SSA+S Toracon 2021: Sarasota, Florida. Saturday, June 5th.

Toracon COVID protocols can be found HERE.

Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the event. Adults are $7. Students are $5. Children 5 and under are free.

Puchi Con 2021: Fort Lee, New Jersey. Saturday, June 5th and Sunday, June 6th.

Puchi Con COVID protocols are not detailed on the Puchi Con website.

Purchase Puchi Con 2021 tickets HERE.

Anime Roseville 2021: Roseville, California. Sunday, June 6th.

Face masks are required at Anime Roseville. Convention rules can be found HERE.

Purchase Anime Roseville admission HERE.

North Texas RPG Con 2021: Irving, Texas. Thursday, June 3rd through Sunday, June 6th.

North Texas RPG Con COVID policies are not detailed on the North Texas RPG Con website. Convention rules can be found HERE.

Tickets for the weekend are $80 and can be purchased at the door.

Middle Georgia Comic Convention 2021: Macon Georgia. Saturday, June 5th.

COVID protocols are not detailed on the Middle Georgia Comic Convention website.

The admission cost is unclear. The Middle Georgia Comic Convention website lists the cost of admission at $5 per adult, kids 12 and under free. The Middle Georgia Comic Convention Facebook Event lists the admission as free to the public, but also has a $5 admission cost listed. Assuming a $5 admission fee, tickets may be purchased at the door the day of the event.

Cogs and Corsets 2021: Bloomington, Illinois. Friday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th.

Cogs and Corsets COVID policies are not detailed on the Cogs and Corsets website.

Cogs and Corsets is free to the public. The Vrooman Mansion Breakfast Buffet on the Lawn is a ticketed event. Purchase your tickets HERE.

Steampunk NZ Festival 2021: Oamaru, New Zealand. Friday, June 4th through Monday, June 7th.

Steampunk NZ Festival COVID policies are not detailed on the Steampunk NZ Festival website.

Purchase your Steampunk NZ Festival tickets HERE.

Next week, we’ll be taking a look at Steel City Comic Con, Anime Lubbock, and more.

If you are a convention organizer who would like to have your event featured in an upcoming Convention Connection, email joey@geekdad.com.

