Review: ‘Goblin’ The Graphic Novel and ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Game

Goblin. Author: Eric Grissom Illustrator: Will Perkins Cover Artist: Will Perkins

Rikt is a young goblin with high aspirations. He wants to become a renowned fighter, capable of standing his ground and defending it from all the races that havr pushed goblins to the fringes of their world.

His parents are very skilled at making gold, and thought that by keeping a low profile they would be safe. However, soon a human will come, bringing with him hate, destruction and death, and leaving young Rikt an orphan.

What this young soon-to-be warrior seeks now is revenge. For that, he will find unlikely allies in fairies, a wolf, and other creatures that will help him unlock the secret power hidden at the heart of the First Tree. Of course, he will encounter major obstacles along the way, and many, many creatures are bigger than him.

Will Rikt survive the trials that await him on his perilous journey to the First Tree? And is Rikt truly prepared for what he may find there?

The story is tied to a Dungeons & Dragons game. Having set the characters in this fantasy graphic novel, you are invited afterwards to enter the world of this tabletop game, with this premise:

A child has gone missing from the city of Ara and his mother suspects the Dark Sisterhood, a fabled coven of witches that inhabit the area. The city guard has refused to entertain her theory and so she instead enlists the help of adventurers.

You can check out the game in this link.

‘Goblin’ is on sale since June 08, 2021

Release Date: June 8, 2021

Format: Graphic Novel

Genre: Fantasy Adventure

Age: 10-14, grade 5-9 (but it’s really anyone over that)

ISBN-10: 1506724728

ISBN-13: 978-1506724720

Pages: 184

Publisher: Dark Horse Books

Price: $14.99

Featured image by Will Perkins, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

