GeekDad Daily Deal: PocketGuitar Bluetooth-Enabled AI Guitar

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Today’s Daily Deal give’s new meaning to the word pickpocket. The PocketGuitar Bluetooth-Enabled AI Guitar lets you use your smartphone to create your own music. The pick-like interface uses the AeroBand app on your smart phone to let you strum chords and notes to your heart’s content. When you’re done, everything goes back into your pocket; no cables, stands, or amps to deal with. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

