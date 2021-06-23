AOC C32G2ZE Gaming Monitor Review

AOC brings, along with their recent amazing gaming peripherals, a new gaming monitor that may blow your mind with the AOC C32G2ZE.

I have recently reviewed several new and fabulous gaming accessories from AOC, like the AOC GK500 -Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, AGON AGM700 Gaming Mouse, AMM700 Mousepad, and the AGON AGK700 Pro-Gaming RGB Keyboard, each of which offered great performance and were as solid as granite.

With the AOC C32G2ZE showing up at GeekDad, I could not wait to jump in and see what this new monitor had to offer. Upon unboxing I was taken back by the simple beauty of the AOC C32G2ZE. The ultra-thin bezel and sexy curve of the monitor let the image come to the forefront and not the frame. There is not a millimeter wasted in this design. Almost all of the 31.5 inches are at your disposal, which is great.

Once I had the AOC C32G2ZE plugged in, I decided to run it through a gauntlet of different possibilities. Using it with a gaming PC was a given, but I also wanted to try it as a monitor for my gaming laptop, a 4k Chromecast running Stadia, my Galaxy 21 Note, a PS4, and an Xbox One. The AOC C32G2ZE offers 3 port options with two HDMI and one display port, so choose your inputs wisely.

The PC performance was fabulous with the resolution maxed out at 1920×1080. I would have loved more pixels for the size but the 240hz refresh rate hits you right away and looks great. When you couple that with the 1ms response time, you get a very snappy and razor-sharp picture. Refresh rates were high and mighty with Call of Duty Warzone, Red Dead Online, GTA Online, and Resident Evil Village.

My laptop, an Acer Predator running an RTX 2060, had similar performance running the same games and it was very cool using the AOC C32G2ZE as the main monitor with the Acer monitor running the desktop. I am really considering running this as a multi-monitor setup in my home office.

The Chromecast was disappointing only in that my resolution was capped at 2k, but I must say that 4k videos from YouTube looked absolutely amazing on this monitor. I launched Stadia to play some Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Resident Evil Village and both looked fabulous with lag coming from the gaming stream and not the monitor itself.

The consoles, having a native resolution of 1920×1080, looked close to their best with the AOC C32G2ZE. The monitor does not offer HDR so you are out of luck with clicking that elusive box on your PS4. I played several hours of Resident Evil Village on the AOC C32G2ZE and absolutely enjoyed every minute of it. Once I tweaked my settings to get the best dark and spooky setting while maintaining enough clarity I was a very happy gamer.

All in all the AOC C32G2ZE came off as incredibly flexible and versatile and could make just about anything you attach to it look its best.

Specifications

Monitor color Black

Screen size (inch) 31.5 inch

Resolution 1920×1080

Refresh rate 240Hz

Response Time (MPRT) 1 ms

Panel Type VA

Sync Range 48 – 240

Sync Technology FreeSync

Backlight WLED

sRGB Coverage (%) (CIE 1931) 123

Flicker-free

Aspect ratio 16:9

Brightness (typical) 300

Contrast (dynamic) 80M:1

Pixels per Inch 6993

Contrast (static) 4000:1

Pixel Pitch 0.3637

Active Screen Area (HxW) 698,4 x 392,85 mm mm

Viewing angle (CR10) 178/178 º

Display Colours 16.7 Million

Bezel Type Borderless

Scanning Frequency HDMI2.0/DP1.2: 30~255KHz(H) HDMI2.0/DP1.2: 48~240Hz(V)

Adobe RGB Coverage (%) (CIE 1931) 91

OSD languages EN, FR, ES, PT, DE, IT, NL, SE, FI, PL, CZ, RU, KR, CN (T), CN (S), JP

Hard Glass Antiglare + 3H

Connections Signal Input HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.2 x 1

Audio output Headphone-out (3,5mm) Final Thoughts and Recommendations The AOC C32G2ZE is an amazingly versatile gaming monitor that can handle just about everything you can throw it is with grace and style. If you are looking for a 240hz monitor at a good price of $329.99 then this is the unit for you. You will need to pair it up with a very good sound system or headset to make the most of it since the AOC C32G2ZE does not have built-in speakers. If you are a dedicated gamer you probably already have a good solution for this so it may not be an issue. I love the look and performance of this monitor and look forward to seeing how it will stand the test of time under the weight of my love for gaming and media. If you are as passionate as I am about these things then reach out to AOC and grab one! A sample of the AOC C32G2ZE was made available by the manufacturer. Thoughts expressed in this article are the authors alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial board.

