AOC GK500 -Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Review

AOC releases an excellent budget-friendly gaming keyboard with the AGON GK500.

Recently Geekdad reviewed the AOC AGON AGK700 Pro-Gaming RGB Keyboard and the AGON AGM700 Gaming Mouse and AMM700 Mousepad, which are fabulous peripherals for high-end gamers. But if you are a more budget-conscious gamer that still yearns for great performance at an entry-level price, then the AGON GK500 may be for you.

Out of the box, the AGON GK500 has a great feel: similar to the AGK700 Pro with a flat black aluminum-alloy body and 16.8 million customizable color LEDs. The tech inside is solid with 100% anti-ghosting which allows for multiple keys to register individually so that you can pull some amazing move combinations. The switches are where AOC decided to save some money by using OUTEMU Red instead of the Cherry MX Blue that was in the AGON AGK700 Pro-Gaming RGB Keyboard. That being said the OUTEMU Red switches are still rated at fifty million keypresses and are fully programmable. This still makes the AGON GK500 a pretty solid choice for gamers and a great choice for newcomers. The AGON GK500 does also includes five macro keys and media keys so that you have a bit more control.

To take the AGON GK500 into action, I used the same titles I had previously demoed with the AGON AGK700 Pro-Gaming RGB Keyboard, most notably Red Dead Online, COD Warzone, and Dead by Daylight; I really enjoyed the outcome. I easily found some great lighting pre-sets and then made some key macros to make my sessions more efficient. The clicks were good and solid, and the performance overall was more than adequate.

Specifications

Size Full size

Switch Type OUTEMU Red

Switch Keypresses Lifetime 50 million

Programmable Keys All keys programmable

Macro Keys 5

Media Controls

Rollover Full keys (NKRO)

Anti-Ghosting 100%

Polling Rate 1000Hz, 1ms

Illumination 16.8 million customizable colors options

Light sync FX

On-Board Memory 1 profile

Top Cover Material Premium aluminum alloy

USB Pass-through No

Wrist Rest Detachable, Magnetic

Features Connectivity Wired USB 2.0

Cable Type Braided Fiber

Cable Length 1.8 m

Dimensions Product Dimensions (L x W x H) 433 x 192 x 37 mm mm

Product weight 1050 g

Packaging Dimensions (L x W x H) 455 x 184 x 56 mm mm

Packaging Weight 1378 g Final Thoughts and Recommendations The AGON GK500 is a wonderful entry-level gaming keyboard for those looking to upgrade from their stock equipment. At $49.99 it should be toward the top of the pile of gaming peripherals that should be considered but new players. So many great features that belong to high-end keyboards are available here with the AGON GK500. At this price, it would also make a great birthday or graduation gift for your gamer. A sample of the AGON GK500 was made available by the manufacturer. Opinions expressed in this article are the author’s alone and not that of the manufacturer or the GeekDad editorial board.

