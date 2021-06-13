AGON AGM700 Gaming Mouse and AMM700 Mousepad

AOC has a great new solution for people looking to improve play performance with the AGM700 gaming mouse and AMM700 gaming mousepad.

Recently Geekdad reviewed the AGON AGK700 keyboard, and we felt that it was a very solid flagship gaming keyboard, so expectations were high for the AGM700 mouse to form a great cohesive unit.

Out of the box, the AGM700 gaming mouse seems pretty solid with a right-handed configuration and an adjustable weight system that makes it feel good in the hands. The Omron switches are rated for fifty million clicks on the left and right buttons, but there are a total of eight programmable switches. The sensor is a Pixart PWM3389 rated at 16000 DPI along with 400 IPS and an acceleration of 50G, which offers great high-end performance and response.

The sensor inside the gaming mouse is critical to performance. The 3389 gaming sensor is known to be extremely unlikely to lose control. First-rate CPI, IPS, and G (acceleration) stats deliver smooth and consistent performance with a “snappy” feel.

Installation was simple, as to be expected, as I plugged the AGM700 Gaming mouse into a free USB 3.0 port. The LED setup on the AGM700 gaming mouse is not very flashy, which I like. The placement of lights was perfect to accent the buttons and give the mouse just the right bit of flair. Just like the AGON 700 keyboard, the AGM700 gaming mouse lights were fully programmable through AOC’s software and were a breeze to match up with the keyboard.

After some tinkering and button macro assignments, I took the AGM700 gaming mouse to the wild west in Red Dead Redemption Online. With the help of the AGM700 gaming mouse and the Paint it Black Skill card, I tore through the competition. I was able to negotiate accurate headshots with speed and felt very comfortable doing so. I played a little Call of Duty Warzone and Fortnite and had the same pleasant experience.

Specifications AGM700 Mouse

Shape Ergonomic, Right-handed

Grip Style Palm

Mouse Button Type Omron

Mouse Button Durability 50M L/R Click

Number of Buttons 8 (8 programmable)

On-Board Memory 3 profiles

Illumination 16.8 million customizable colors

Light sync FX 1

Adjustable Weight System Yes, up to 25g (5x 5g)

Sensor Pixart PWM3389

Sensor Type Optical

DPI 16000 Real DPI

IPS 400 IPS

Acceleration 50G

Polling Rate 1000 Hz, 1ms

Software AOC G-Tools (Windows 7 or newer)

Operation system Mac, Windows

Connectivity Wired USB 2.0

Cable Type Braided Fiber

Cable Length 1.8 m

Along with the AGM700 Gaming mouse, I also used the AMM700 mousepad and can say that it also heightened my experience a great deal.

The micro-textured cloth surface of the AMM700 mousepad has a wonderful feel, and the AGM700 gaming mouse was able to skate across it as smoothly as silk. Like the AGM700 gaming mouse and AGK700 Keyboard, the AMM700 mousepad also has programmable LEDs to keep your entire gaming surface matched up to your favorite theme.

The only drawback is that you will have to sacrifice another USB port to make all of the cool colors happen. Otherwise, the AMM700 is a really cool and affordable addition to your gaming surface.

Specifications AMM700 Mousepad

Top Material Micro-textured cloth surface

Bottom Material Anti-slip Rubber Base

Illumination 16.8 million customizable colors

Light sync FX 1

Connectivity Wired USB 2.0

Cable Type Braided Fiber

Cable Length 1.8 m

Software AOC G-Tools (Windows 7 or newer)

Operation system Mac, Windows

Dimensions Product Dimensions (L x W x H) 357 x 256 x 13 mm mm

Product weight 300 g

Packaging Dimensions (L x W x H) 405 x 313 x 25 mm mm

Packaging Weight 589 g Final Thoughts and Recommendations The AGON AGM700 gaming mouse and AMM700 RGB gaming mousepad really are great additions to any gamer’s arsenal—especially if you pair them up with the AGK700 keyboard to make a fabulous matching set. Like I had mentioned in the AGK700 article, these are not budget pieces of gear, but they perform far better than anything that is. So if you take your gaming seriously, then maybe this new AGON series from AOC is in the cards for you. Samples of the AGON AGM700 gaming mouse and AMM700 RGB gaming mousepad were made available by the manufacturer. Opinions expressed in this article are the authors alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial board.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



