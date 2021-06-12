AOC’s new AGON series of computer gaming peripherals has come out with the amazing new AGON AGK700 pro-gaming RGB keyboard.

The moment you take the AGON AGK700 Pro-Gaming RGB Keyboard out of the box you know it means serious business. The Black aluminum alloy frame with red accents makes for a very attractive and rigid frame that does not have much (if any) bend to it. The AGK700 also provides enough buttons to cover just about any modification or setup you may need when creating macros for your favorite games and applications.

With many other keyboard makers reverting to making their own switches, AOC has decided to go with the excellent cherry MX Blue that is rated at 50 million clicks. The switches also offer full rollover and anti-ghosting, which will allow you to do multiple key combinations that will all register. The upper rotary button makes adjusting the volume or any other menu item a breeze, which is great when you do not want to keep going back to the menus just to raise or lower a function.

The AGK700 works with Light Sync FX software, which gives you access to 16.8 customizable colors. This once again gives you the opportunity to customize each key or group of keys specifically for each game and application.

Once I had the AGON AGK700 pro-gaming RGB keyboard set up and plugged my mouse into the USB 3.0 loop-through, it was time for some serious gaming.

I tested the AGON AGK700 pro-gaming RGB keyboard with my daily games of Red Dead Online, COD Warzone, and Dead by Daylight, and really enjoyed the outcome. I easily found some great lighting pre-sets and then macroed some keys to make my sessions more efficient. The clicks were great and solid, and the performance overall was stellar.

Specifications

Switch Type CHERRY MX Blue

Switch Keypresses Lifetime 50 million

Programmable Keys All keys programmable

Macro Keys 5 dedicated

Media Controls

Rollover Full keys (NKRO)

Anti-Ghosting 100%

Polling Rate 1000Hz, 1ms

Illumination 16.8 million customizable colors

Light sync FX

On-Board Memory 5 profiles

Top Cover Material Premium aluminum alloy

USB Pass-through 1x USB 2.0 Type-A

Wrist Rest Leather, Detachable, Magnetic

Features Connectivity 2x Wired USB 2.0

Cable Type Braided Fiber

Cable Length 1.8 m Final Thoughts and Recommendations AGON AGK700 pro-gaming RGB keyboard is a serious keyboard for serious gamers at a serious price of $179.99, which is competitive with the flagship models of other peripheral makers. The biggest difference is that AOC has spared no expense in the construction of the AGK700. This keyboard is built to perform at a high end and to do that for a very long time. Even the most hardened of gamers will be challenged to find a blemish in the armor of the AGK700. So, if you are someone who takes their gaming with competitive seriousness, the AGON AGK700 -Pro-gaming RGB keyboard deserves your attention and your hard-earned dollars. A sample of the AGON AGK700 -Pro-gaming RGB keyboard was made available by the manufacturer. Thoughts expressed in this article are the author’s alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial staff. To read my previous articles, click here.

