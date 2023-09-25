UGREEN’s Nexode RG Robot Fast Charger is a Fun Way to Keep Your Devices Charged

Many families today have numerous devices that are always needing charged. In addition to smart phones, there are earbuds, tablets, Chromebooks, laptops, and more. As these devices are used more often and often draw more power than older models with less capabilities, just charging overnight is usually not enough for use over the course of a day. Carrying different types of chargers for each device can be a pain and some do not charge very quickly. Luckily there is a solution. UGREEN has just released their new Nexode RG Robot Fast Chargers.

What is the Nexode RG Robot Fast Charger?

UGREEN’s Nexode RG Robot Fast Chargers look like little cubic robots standing on two feet. They come in two different models. The 30W version has one USB-C port and can charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max to 51% in 30 minutes. The 65W version is a bit larger and features 2 USB-C ports as well as 1 USB-A port. It can charge an iPhone to 60% in 30 minutes. Since it has three ports, the 65W model can charge up to three devices at once as well. The top USB-C port has a 65W max power output, allowing it to be used to charge a laptop. For example, it can charge the latest MacBook Air to 70% in an hour. The second USB-C outlet has a 30W max output while the USB-A outlet has a 22.5 max output. When charging more than one device, the wattage of the outputs for each is decreased since the charger has a max of 65W total.

These devices uses GaN integrated circuit chips that are smaller and offer faster heat dissipation while also being able to handle higher voltages than similar silicon based chips. Ugreen’s built-in Thermal Guard™ system monitors temperature changes in real-time providing instant device protection from overheating, overcharging, and excessive current. These chargers are designed to prevent devices from overheating and overcharging as well as from excessive current. Additionally, they are encased in V-0 Rated flame-retardant material.

Each charger has a mini-smart screen that displays the charging status in real-time with various facial expressions. The RG emojis let you know when devices are charging or fully charged. The little feet can be removed to expose the prongs for plugging into a 110V AC outlet. Plus the feet are magnetic so they can keep your RG robot chargers in place when not in use. These chargers are also quite compact. The 30W model is a little over 2 inches high, about 1.5 inches wide and 1 inch deep. The 65W model is less than 3 inches high, less than 2 inches wide and deep. Both models come in black/space grey. The 30W model also comes in purple.

The UGREEN NexodeRG Robot Fast Chargers are available from the UGREEN website as well as the UGREEN store on Amazon. The 30W model sells for $25.99 while the 65W model sells for $49.99. However, UGREEEN is running a special for the first few days of its release and you can get a 20% discount at both sites.

Why You Should Get the Nexode RG Robot Fast Charger

Chargers come in all shapes and sizes. Most are bulking and not very attractive. Plus as many new devices switch over the the USB-C format, which can handle higher levels of power, older chargers are not as useful. The 30W model is great for charging phones, tablets, earbuds, and even power banks with its 1 USB-C outlet. However, the 65W model with its three outlets can handle up to three devices at once including laptops and even portable gaming devices such as the Nintendo Switch or the Steam Deck. I like how the emoji face on the device lets you know when it is charging and when charging is complete. As students use Chromebooks more and more at school as well as at home, a portable charger such as the Nexode RG is more convenient to take with you than the large power bricks those devices come with. Plus, these fast chargers can work with a wide variety of smartphones, tablets, and charging protocols including PD/QC/SCP/FAC/AFC, so you don’t have to worry about overcharging or charging with the wrong voltage.

I have used several UGREEN products and continue to be impressed with their quality and ease of use. I previously reviewed their noise cancelling wireless earbuds as well as their 145W 25,000 mAh Fast Charging Power Bank and the 7-in-1 USB-C Multifunction Adapter and I still use all of them. (Actually, my daughter borrowed the earbuds and she continues to use them.) If you are in the market for a portable fast charger that is fun to use, then I recommend the Nexode RG Robot Fast Chargers by UGREEN.

Here is a video advertisement of the RG Fast Chargers.

Disclosure: GeekDad received samples of these items for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

