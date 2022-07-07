Take Your Sounds on the Go With UGREEN HiTune T3 Active Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds

As of late, I have been very aware that so many people are wearing earbuds while commuting, traveling, walking, shopping, exercising, and more. I am no exception. Listening to music, a podcast, or an audiobook is a great way to make a workout and other activities seem to go quicker. UGREEN’s new HiTune T3 earbuds offer great quality at an affordable price.

What Are HiTune T3 Earbuds?

The HiTune T3 earbuds are the latest product by UGREEN. These earphones have active noise canceling that can be activated with a touch of an earbud. The earbuds can play for up to 7 hours and the included carrying case can charge them for up to 24 hours of play before needing to recharge. The HiTune T3 earbuds come in either black or white and are now available from the UGREEN store on Amazon and sell for only $39.99 each. There is currently an Amazon coupon for 20% off for a limited time!

What’s in the Box?

The HiTune T3 earbuds include the following:

2 earbuds

Charging Case

USB-C charging cable

4 pairs of eartips for extra small, small, medium, and large ears

instruction manual

How to Use HiTune T3 Earbuds

It is quite easy to start using the HiTune T3 earbuds. Turn on your device’s Bluetooth, then remove the earphones from the carrying case to turn them on. Depending on your device, select UGREEN HiTune T3 from the menu and the earbuds connect. You are ready to listen. In the future, as long as you are using the same device, removing the earbuds from the case will automatically connect them to your device. Unlike some other earbuds, there is no need to download an app onto your phone or device. All controls are on the earbuds themselves. The earbuds come with four pairs of eartips which can be easily swapped out to fit your ear comfortably. The right size eartips will also help keep the earbuds in your ears as well as improve sound quality.

In order to play or pause your selection, just single tap on either the left or right earbud. Double-tapping on the right earbud advances to the next track while double-tapping on the left earbud goes to the previous track. If you want to activate your device’s voice control, such as Siri, just press and hold the left earbud for two seconds. The HiTunes T3 earbuds also offer active noise canceling. Press and hold the right earbud for a couple of seconds to cycle through the three settings. Normal mode acts just like having regular earbuds in your ear in that the earbuds just physically block some exterior noise. ANC mode activates noise canceling and will reduce external noise up to 25 decibels. A third mode is ambient noise. This actually amplifies external noise so that you hear it as if you were not wearing the earbuds. This is useful when you need to hear vehicles or other hazards while out in public. In order to change the volume, use your device’s volume controls.

The HiTune T3 earbuds also work great for taking calls. Just double-tap on either earbud to accept an incoming call or to end a current call. If you want to decline a call, just press and hold either earbud for two seconds.

In order to charge the earbuds, just place them in the charging case. The earbuds can fully charge in just 90 minutes for 7 hours of playback. The charging case takes about 2 hours to recharge and can provide an additional 17 hours of play for the earbuds for a total of 24 hours of play with a single charge. Three small lights on the front of the case to let you know the amount of charge remaining.

Why You Should Get HiTune T3 Earbuds

The HiTune T3 earbuds use the latest BES2500 chip and advanced Bluetooth 5.2 for a stable connection. Each earbud has dual microphones and Adopt AI Environmental Noise Cancelation (ENC) technology for improved sound quality when using them for calls. This helps eliminate wind noise so the person on the other end of the call can hear you clearly. In fact, when I tested it out, the person I called could not tell the difference between me using the earbuds or just the regular mic on my phone. The earbuds also use dual 10mm PU+Wool dynamic drivers which provide good bass. Since they are IPX5 sweat and water-resistant, you do not need to worry about using them for work or exercise. You can even use either earbud in single earbud mode.

I have had the opportunity to try out the HiTune T3 earbuds for a few weeks. At first, they did not fit in my ear as well as I like. However, they come with the small eartips attached by default. After trading them out for the medium ear tips, they felt more comfortable and did not feel like they might fall out. Since I have been doing some traveling, I took along the HiTune T3 earbuds to give them a real-world test. Whether I was listening to music or watching a movie, the sound was great. I really appreciated the active noise canceling as well. While flying, once we got up in the air, I activated the ANC and it did a great job of reducing the engine noise so I did not have to watch movies on my device with the volume up high. It also works great when doing yardwork, allowing me to listen to my podcasts and cutting down on the lawnmower noise. There are times when I don’t want ANC, but actually want to hear my surroundings such as while out walking. Therefore, I appreciate the ambient sound mode which lets me hear my environment as if there were no earbuds in my ears.

After using the HiTune T3 earbuds, I am very impressed with the sound quality and features for the price. Not only do they provide good active noise cancelation, but they are also comfortable to wear. In fact, I don’t even feel them after a while. While you cannot control the volume with a touch of the earbuds, I did not really miss this feature since once I set the volume, I usually don’t change it. Plus I can pause my program with a touch of either earbud. I have used more expensive earbuds in the past with more features and customizations. However, I rarely take advantage of these features. I just want to plug in and start listening. If you are looking for an inexpensive pair of earbuds that are comfortable, provide good sound quality, and have active noise cancelation as well as an ambient sound mode, then I recommend the HiTune T3 earbuds.

For more information or to purchase the HiTunes T3 earbuds, check out the UGREEN store on Amazon.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

