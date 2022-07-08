Hit the Highway With the WaterField Moto Front Sling

Summer is here, and whether that means hitting the road or just hitting up your favorite convention, the perfect bag makes all the difference. Though clearly designed with motorcycling commuters in mind, the latest from GeekDad fave WaterField is also specced out to be the perfect carry-all for con season.

Available in waxed canvas with chocolate leather—my preferred style, as evidenced by my current everyday carry—black ballistic nylon with black or chocolate leather, and an ultra-sleek all-nylon design, WaterField’s Moto Front Sling is a front-wearing bag for those who need extra storage space without a lot of added bulk. Its 15-inch by 7.5-inch footprint is 4 inches deep—an approximate volume of 7.4 liters—and it boasts a bonus exterior pocket for smaller, flat-pack items.

Both compartments are sealed with YKK waterproof zippers to keep your gear safe from the rain… or just the occasional convention floor spill. What you keep in those compartments is up to you, but our friends from San Francisco have sized the bag out to accommodate biker necessities like:

Wheel lock

Multi-tool

Hex key set

Tire pressure gauge

A water bottle (horizontally)

Ear plugs

Wallet

Phone

Keys

iPad Mini

Extra space for other essentials

Personally, I think this model is perfect for housing a Nintendo Switch and Joy-Cons, a USB-C adapter/charging cable, your glasses case, a cleaning cloth, and snacks for the road, but that’s likely just me living my best GeekDad life.

Whatever you put in it stays safe and comfortable thanks to the self-contained strap system, grippy shoulder padding, and a magnetic self-finding Fidlock buckle. This means you can put it on and take it off with ease—be that seated firmly on your ride or just shimmying through the crowded halls at Dragon Con.

The Moto Front Sling is available for order now from WaterField Designs at a price of $179. The next batch of products is scheduled to ship out on July 29, leaving you plenty of time to plan your next great summer adventure.

